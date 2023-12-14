Farmer Christmas: Meet the Inverness farmers creating a winter wonderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Farmer Christmas: Meet the Inverness farmers creating a winter wonderland

The farm features a cosy Santa's grotto and a place to post your letter to the North Pole.

By Alex Banks
Santa Claus (Donald Fraser) has been spotted at Farmer Christmas. Image: Farm Ness
An Inverness farm has turned itself into a Christmas wonderland for the third year running.

Former teacher Joanna MacGregor and her partner Donald Fraser run Farm Ness, which is located on Dochfour Estate.

After featuring on BBC show Farm Life in 2020, the family have kept adding to their “one-stop Christmas experience” every year.

Now it features a cosy Santa’s grotto as well as a tractor and trailer ride, its own shop and a place to post your letter to the North Pole.

How ‘Farmer Christmas’ begun

Joanna first thought of the event when looking for something to do with her children in the area.

Uninspired by the lack of Highland offerings, she and her partner took it into their own hands to create Farmer Christmas.

She said: “My kids were three and five when we begun and there was nothing really like this nearby.

“We saw it as an opportunity to add an experience which was missing from up here and have really enjoyed creating it.

“It started in a farm shed with a pop up cafe, selling my family trees and Donald dressed as Santa.

“We still sell the trees and also our own beef – this year we’ve also made Santa’s grotto cosier.”

The farm offers a chance for children to ride around and see its animals. Image: Farm Ness

The event, which begun on November 25, will run over the next two Saturdays before Christmas.

Joanna added: “It’s been really busy and people feel safe to let their kids run free here.

“It’s been a lot of hard work – we begun to set up on October 31 and it took practically the whole of November to be ready.

“There has been a lot of positive feedback again this year, from what I gather the kid’s could just sit on the tractor trailer all day.”

Next year’s Farm Ness plans

Joanna is looking forward to planning next year and already has different ideas of what to add to her winter wonderland.

She said: “We absolutely love running it so of course it’s exciting to think about what we could add for next year.

“My kids Alistair and Felicity, who are now eight and six, have also been helping out this year.

Joanna MacGregor said it took a month to set up. Image: Farm Ness

“I definitely think I want to up my elf action because the children love engaging with them.

“Hopefully people already see it as an opportunity to leave with all you need for Christmas.

“But anything we think we could add to make it better, we will absolutely look into.”

