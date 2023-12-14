Farmer Christmas: Meet the Inverness farmers creating a winter wonderland

An Inverness farm has turned itself into a Christmas wonderland for the third year running.

Former teacher Joanna MacGregor and her partner Donald Fraser run Farm Ness, which is located on Dochfour Estate.

After featuring on BBC show Farm Life in 2020, the family have kept adding to their “one-stop Christmas experience” every year.

Now it features a cosy Santa’s grotto as well as a tractor and trailer ride, its own shop and a place to post your letter to the North Pole.

How ‘Farmer Christmas’ begun

Joanna first thought of the event when looking for something to do with her children in the area.

Uninspired by the lack of Highland offerings, she and her partner took it into their own hands to create Farmer Christmas.

She said: “My kids were three and five when we begun and there was nothing really like this nearby.

“We saw it as an opportunity to add an experience which was missing from up here and have really enjoyed creating it.

“It started in a farm shed with a pop up cafe, selling my family trees and Donald dressed as Santa.

“We still sell the trees and also our own beef – this year we’ve also made Santa’s grotto cosier.”

The event, which begun on November 25, will run over the next two Saturdays before Christmas.

Joanna added: “It’s been really busy and people feel safe to let their kids run free here.

“It’s been a lot of hard work – we begun to set up on October 31 and it took practically the whole of November to be ready.

“There has been a lot of positive feedback again this year, from what I gather the kid’s could just sit on the tractor trailer all day.”

Next year’s Farm Ness plans

Joanna is looking forward to planning next year and already has different ideas of what to add to her winter wonderland.

She said: “We absolutely love running it so of course it’s exciting to think about what we could add for next year.

“My kids Alistair and Felicity, who are now eight and six, have also been helping out this year.

“I definitely think I want to up my elf action because the children love engaging with them.

“Hopefully people already see it as an opportunity to leave with all you need for Christmas.

“But anything we think we could add to make it better, we will absolutely look into.”