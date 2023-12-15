Inverness dynamic duo celebrate a combined service of 80 years at M&S

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness dynamic duo celebrate a combined service of 80 years at M&S

The pair now consider each other family after working together for many years.

By Alex Banks
Lorraine Mackenzie and Sharon King were celebrated for their service to M&S. Inverness. Image: Red Consultancy
Lorraine Mackenzie and Sharon King were celebrated for their service to M&S. Inverness. Image: Red Consultancy

A pair of Inverness sales advisors were part of Marks and Spencer anniversary celebrations after a combined 80 years of service.

Lorraine Mackenzie has been part of the Inverness team since the shop opened in 1980.

Meanwhile Sharon King joined in the early 1980s as a 16-year-old through a Youth Training Scheme.

The friends joined M&S colleagues in London to celebrate milestone anniversaries ranging from 25-50 years.

Standout moments for Inverness sale advisors

Sharon believes there are many standouts from her time at M&S – including an all-expenses paid trip to Italy.

She said: “I’ve had the best time working here at M&S – I really can’t believe it’s been 40 years.

“I started out on £45 a week – that was a lot of money for a 16-year-old girl.

“I am so lucky to have worked with such wonderful people many of whom are now my friends.

“One thing I particularly remember when the Inverness store won a Per Una competition and the team got an all-expenses paid trip to Italy. I was extremely lucky to be part of that team.

Marks and Spencer in Inverness. Image: Google Maps

“Another big one for me is when George Davies, the fashion designer and retailer, visited our store.”

Lorraine, who met her now-husband through another M&S wedding, has seen several milestones at the retailer.

The pair now have two daughters and have been together for 30 years.

Lorraine said: “It’s been more than 40 years since I began working for M&S.

“It has been the best job and I’m so lucky to have had all of the wonderful experiences I have with this company.

“They (the management team) have always been willing to adapt my hours when necessary to allow me time with my family while I also developed my career.

“The team here is truly lovely and I am so lucky to call many of them friends.”

After spending so long together, Lorraine and Sharon feel they can call each other family.

What’s changed?

Sharon said M&S works to be at the forefront of the Inverness High Street and it has seen several changes over the years.

She said: “We have a very large catchment area being the furthest north store and serve the North and West coast of Scotland daily.

“When I first started, we only had a ground floor and a large stockroom.

“Over the years, the store has grown and our stockroom has become our top floor sales section.

“We also had plug in batteries for our tills and lots of counters for our stock with little doors underneath to put out more.

“Keeping up to date with technology will be key in future developments.”

M&S celebration for dynamic duo

Store manager Owen McMannus said both ladies are “well-loved and respected” by other members of the team.

He said: “Congratulations to both Lorraine and Sharon on this fantastic achievement.

“Both ladies are very well loved and respected members of our team and we would be lost without them.

“They’ve not only formed a bond with each other and colleagues, it’s clear to see that many customers also regard them as friends.

“We are so grateful to still have them here at M&S Inverness and here’s to the next 40 years.”

M&S chief executive officer Stuart Machin met the “dynamic duo” and thanked them for their dedication at the London event.

