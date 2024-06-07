Gallery: Next generation of creativity to shine at Gray’s degree show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Next generation of creativity to shine at Gray’s degree show

The show will start tomorrow.

From the left, Lotta Wald, Liam Green, Elizabeth Homewood, Bronwyn MacKenzie, Lisa Ross and Bethany Reid with their Creative Awards. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
From the left, Lotta Wald, Liam Green, Elizabeth Homewood, Bronwyn MacKenzie, Lisa Ross and Bethany Reid with their Creative Awards. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar & Emma Grady

Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen is getting ready to welcome visitors to their degree show, which opens to the public tomorrow.

After four years of hard work, students have been working around the clock to put the finishing touches to their projects, as they transform the school – which is part of Robert Gordon University – into a high-quality exhibition space.

The event, which showcases final year projects across all disciplines, is free and members of the public will have the opportunity to purchase artefacts on show.

Special guided tours for young people will also take place and Gray’s Mobile Art School will bring the degree show to the city centre, with drop-in art and crafts workshops as part of a family arts day in Union Terrace Gardens tomorrow.

The degree show, which will last until June 15, will be open 10am to 5pm at weekends and between 10am to 8pm during the week.

Our photographer Darrell Benns/DC Thomson got a sneak preview of what is on show.

Keely Reid receiving her award.
Lisa Stewart receiving her award.
People celebrate the hard work of Gray’s School of Art students.
People listening to the speeches and awards.
People celebrate the opening of the Degree Show.
Gray’s School of Art Dean, Dan Allen.
Family and friends celebrating.
Ariel view of the Gray’s School of Art Degree Show 2024.
Lotta Wald receiving her award.
Former Dean, Libby Curtis.
Proud friends and family celebrate.
A speech by Professor Lynn Kilbride.
People in the crowd at the event.
Proud friends and family enjoy the opening.
People celebrating the creativity of Gray’s School of Art students together.
People looking at some of the artwork.
Some of the fantastic artwork.
Award winners Lotta Wald and Lisa Stewart.
Liam Green and Elizabeth Homewood with their artwork.
People walking around the exhibition.
People taking a close look at the students work.
People take their time to take in the exhibition.
People admiring the works of art on display.
There was plenty to explore in the exhibition.
Lost in the world of art.

