Gallery: Next generation of creativity to shine at Gray’s degree show

Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen is getting ready to welcome visitors to their degree show, which opens to the public tomorrow.

After four years of hard work, students have been working around the clock to put the finishing touches to their projects, as they transform the school – which is part of Robert Gordon University – into a high-quality exhibition space.

The event, which showcases final year projects across all disciplines, is free and members of the public will have the opportunity to purchase artefacts on show.

Special guided tours for young people will also take place and Gray’s Mobile Art School will bring the degree show to the city centre, with drop-in art and crafts workshops as part of a family arts day in Union Terrace Gardens tomorrow.

The degree show, which will last until June 15, will be open 10am to 5pm at weekends and between 10am to 8pm during the week.

Our photographer Darrell Benns/DC Thomson got a sneak preview of what is on show.