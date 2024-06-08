Kintore car dealership owner on how he went from remortgaging his home to a £12m business

When Jim and Gail Reid decided to start their own business they knew they had to remortgage their home to make the dream a reality.

With not enough savings in the bank that’s exactly what the couple did securing £20,000.

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales opened on its doors on February 1, 2003.

Now 21 years later the Kintore-based business employs 21 people and has a turnover of £12 million.

Motor trade career choice

Jim, 54, was raised in a farming background and his dad had high hopes he’d take over the family farm but it was never on Jim’s radar.

He said: “I was one of six and brought up in the farming community.

“My brother and I got the chance to take over the farm from my dad but it was going through a really bad time at that point.

“We were still cutting barley in October as it was really wet and my dad was really fed up of it and I just thought absolutely not. I never wanted to get in to agriculture.”

After leaving Keith Grammar School he found himself applying for a YTS position in the motor trade after reading a job advert in the Press and Journal.

Dad of two Jim said: “I went for an interview at Grampian Motor Training in Aberdeen as I wanted to be an auto electrician but I got told all the positions were gone.

“All they had left was a parts guy so I decided to do that instead.”

Near-death experience led to decision

Jim started working for Harper Motor Company based in Aberdeen’s Union Glen earning £27.50 a week.

But halfway through his apprenticeship he got offered the chance to join Lawrence of Kemnay, in Kemnay.

He started off as an apprentice storeman before being asked to try his hand at sales.

The grandad-of-four said: “When I went for my interview I had a good feeling about it.

“I ended up getting a job in sales and I loved it. I sold three cars in my first part time weekend.

“Then made myself up to sales manager.”

‘I always wanted to do something for myself’

But it was in 2002 that Jim made the decision to leave and start his own business.

He had been spurred on by a slump in the Lawrence of Kemnay business and a near-death experience.

He said: “I always wanted to do something for myself.

“Lawrence of Kemnay was going through a really tough time and had sold the Kemnay branch and moved to Inverurie. At that time I actually became very ill.

“I caught pneumonia and I had never been off my work unwell for all the years I worked there. It completely floored me and almost lost my life with it.”

Jim, vice chairman and treasurer of the Kintore & District Community Council, returned to work but made the decision a short time later to leave and set up on his own.

He said: “I remember the day I told Gail I was going to start up on my own. We were out a walk in Kemnay and I said to her – what if I told you I was going to start up on my own?

“She turned round and said what’s taken you so long?

“There was no mention of money or the risk mentioned. It was total trust and she just let me get on with it.”

Start of Jim Reid Vehicle Sales

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales opened with 12 cars.

He said: “We started with 12 cars and invested £20,000 for a start but that was through remortgaging because we didn’t have that savings.

“We were bringing up two kids at the time.

“I’d be washing the cars and selling and Gail would do the admin.

“She would go and pick up the kids from school and take them back to the garage.

“The support from her was fantastic.”

In the first year of trading the business turned over more than £1m.

Jim, grandad to Aria, 7, Murray, 4, Ada, 1, and 11-month-old Faye, said: “I had made out a business plan but the great thing about when you are working all the time is that you don’t spend any money personally.

“That was a massive thing. You just invested the money back in to the company.

“We took a break at the end of the first year to Tenerife. It was my first holiday abroad. We just never had the funds up until that point to do it.

“The first year went above and beyond my expectations. The accounts showed a turnover of £1.8m believe it or not.

“My original business plan had predicted £400k turnover.”

Family integral to the business

In 2009 Jim Reid Vehicles Sales moved to its current site in Kintore at Craigearn Business Park.

Throughout the years the business model has changed with it now offering car and van rental, sales of new, nearly new and used cars and vans, services, repairs and MOTS.

Family has also played a massive part in Jim Reid Vehicle Sales.

Son Liam, 28, married to Shannon, is after sales director, son-in-law Phil Buchan is sales director and daughter Laura Buchan, 31, is also a director who works in admin, HR and marketing.

Eight years ago Jim and Gail, 54, made the decision to close on a Sunday to allow staff to spend “quality time” with family.

Jim, who married Gail in 1991, said: “It was definitely a challenge starting the business while having young children but I was making the decisions.

“Before I was working sometimes 60 to 70 hours a week but running your own business you are doing it for yourself.

“You can’t put a value on the family time and I missed out on that when I worked for someone else.

“Eight years ago we made the decision to close on a Sunday and both Liam and Phil don’t work weekends to get time with the family.”

‘I’m proud of what we’ve achieved’

One of the proudest moments during Jim’s career was welcoming his family in to the business.

He said: “One of the things I remember most was when I announced Laura, Liam and Phil were going to be directors.

“The shock on their face was amazing and a proud moment.

“Expanding the business is always a good thing. I’m just proud of what we’ve achieved.

“I think business people in general always compare themselves. But I don’t compare myself to anybody.

“Because everybody’s circumstances are different. Some people are left money but I was left no money.

“Anything we’ve done has been ourselves. So likewise when I’m spending money I know it’s my money I’m spending.

“We work hard but we also enjoy our life. It’s just the balance. Sometimes it goes one way or another and you’ve got to be careful.

“Gail’s a great one for keeping that bang on.”