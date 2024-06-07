Council scrambles to refund victims of million-pound Aberdeen embezzler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council scrambles to refund victims of million-pound Aberdeen embezzler

Aberdeen City Council is working to track down victims of embezzler Michael Paterson.

Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson. Image: Police Scotland
By Alastair Gossip

The search is under way for victims of an embezzler who exploited a loophole in Aberdeen City Council’s computer system to steal more than £1 million.

Bosses at Marischal College are bracing for worried calls from council taxpayers, concerned they might have been scammed by Michael Paterson.

But they have urged concerned citizens to resist, as they work through their records to find victims themselves.

While leading the city’s council tax and recovery team, Paterson, 59, scammed £1,087,444 over a 17-year period.

The sacked council boss was only caught when a colleague noticed an “odd” refund being put through last September.

As team leader, Paterson had unchecked authority to issue refunds of up to £3,000 and to change the account they money would be paid into.

And he used that trusted position to transfer hundreds of thousands of pounds to two bank accounts in his name – and splash the cash on foreign holidays, eating out and the tech gadgets.

Aberdeen City Council: ‘Don’t call us, we’ll call you’ to potential scam victims

And despite the media storm surrounding the seven-figure embezzlement, council bosses are pleading for time to work out who is owed what.

A spokeswoman told us: “The council notes the conclusion of today’s court case involving its former employee.

“We are in the process of checking our records and will be directly contacting anyone impacted with a view to reinstating council tax credit due – there is no requirement to contact us.

“The council apologises to any resident affected.”

Pressure to ensure council tax loopholes are closed

The spokeswoman added that the investigation into Paterson’s crime had led to financial controls and processes being “reviewed and strengthened”.

That work included looking specifically at the council tax refund arrangements.

But convener of the council’s powerful audit committee, M Tauqeer Malik, is seeking assurances that nothing like this can happen again.

“Today marks a sad day for Aberdeen City Council, as huge failings in our systems are exposed,” the Labour group leader told The P&J.

“I have asked chief officers to make sure that the council takes every opportunity to recover as much of the stolen money as it can.

“The council should seek to ask the court for an order to make sure council taxpayers have any stolen money returned.

“And I have sought assurances from officers that all exposed loopholes are closed and that the council operates a secure system that can pick up problems like this, so it can never happen again – especially over such a long period of time.”

Aberdeen City Council £1m embezzlement predates almost every councillor

Stretching back to 2006, Paterson’s embezzlement is not an issue only for the SNP and Liberal Democrats currently at the helm.

Mr Malik’s group was in charge for a decade during Paterson’s spree. But it even predates the Labour-led coalition with the Conservatives which rose to power in 2012.

Only three Lib Dems councillors, council co-leader Ian Yuill, depute provost Steve Delaney and Martin Greig, have outlasted Paterson’s skimming.

Having pled guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh, Paterson will be sentenced next month.

