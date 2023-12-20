Red sky at night, volcano in sight for Inverness man in Iceland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red sky at night, volcano in sight for Inverness man in Iceland

Hamish Moir, 54, captured an incredible image of the dramatic moment a volcano erupted near Reykjavik and painted the sky red.

By Bailey Moreton
Hamish Moir from Inverness captured this incredible image of the Icelandic volcano eruption. Image: Hamish Moir
An Inverness man captured the moment the “whole sky lit up red” as a volcano erupted near Reykjavik.

A gash two miles long has opened up on the Reykjanes peninsula, spewing between 100 and 200 cubic metres of lava every second.

Hamish Moir, 54, was sitting down to a meal with some friends on Monday when one of the group got an alert on their phone that an eruption had broken out.

Hamish works for an environmental engineering company and frequently travels to Iceland for work.

He was last in the country in November when there had been a build-up in seismic activity which led to the town of Grindavík be evacuated.

Hamish said: “There was no real warnings, nothing really happening – no seismic activity until the last few hours.

“Then around quarter past ten the eruption started.”

volcano
Hamish Moir frequently visits Iceland for work. Image: Hamish Moir.

The group finished their meal and drove to the shoreline for a better view.

He said: “We looked over to where the volcano was. It was quite a cloudy night and the whole sky was lit up red from the lava fountains.

“The sky was red – you could see the plume of smoke and if you looked closely, even though we were 25 or 30km away you could actually see the fountains of lava.”

volcano
Inverness man Hamish Moir captured this photo of Monday’s volcano eruption in Iceland. Image: Hamish Moir.

 

Dramatic scenes, but no drama caused by volcano erupting

Hamish was also in the country for the last eruption on July 10, but said this more recent one was bigger.

While the scene was dramatic, he said the locals were calm.

“There were no disruptions to flights or roads. It was surprising how little disruption there was,” he said.

“It’s not the sort of eruption that’s dangerous. It’s not the same sort there was in 2010, it wasn’t explosive. It was just like lava fountains.”

Hamish flew back to Edinburgh Airport the next day.

He said: “I was a little worried I was going to get stranded. Though there would be worse things than being stuck in Iceland for Christmas.”

On Monday night, the Icelandic Met Office said: “An eruption has started north of Grindavík. It can be seen on webcams and seems to be located close to Hagafell, about 3km north of Grindavík.

“The eruption began at 22.17 following the earthquake swarm that started around 21. A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption.”

On Wednesday, the Iceland weather agency said the strength of the eruption was diminishing.

