Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski at the double as Aberdeen come from behind to beat Livingston

Dons striker delivers again as Aberdeen record back-to-back league wins for the first time since September

By Paul Third
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS

Bojan Miovski showed why he is Aberdeen’s main man as he scored twice to help the Dons come from behind to beat Livingston 2-1 at Pittodrie.

Barry Robson’s side did it the hard way as they rallied from the loss of a goal to Livi – their first in two months – to record back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time since September.

In a week where Jamie McGrath labelled his captain Graeme Shinnie as priceless it was Aberdeen’s number nine who showed he is worth his weight in gold as he took his goals tally for the season to 14 with a well-taken double.

The result takes the Dons up two places in the league to eighth place.

Livi was the perfect opponent – on paper at least

Following their Hampden heartache at the weekend, which followed the end of their European campaign, all eyes are now firmly on more routine affairs of league football.

It’s here the Dons have work to do.

As well as playing catch-up on the teams above them in the league Robson’s side started this game in 10th place in the Premiership.

The visit of the league’s bottom club Livingston was, on paper, as good an opportunity to get some much-needed points on the board as the Dons manager could have asked for.

David Martindale’s side arrived at Pittodrie having won one of their last 16 away matches in the league, a 3-2 win at Hibernian back in August.

They made the trip to the Granite City having lost four away games in a row and had failed to score in their last three.

Given the form of the visitors prior to their visit to Pittodrie their approach of trying to be compact and break up play wherever possible was to be expected.

It was far from sparkling football.

Dons hit back after visitors ended their goal drought

Livingston’s Kurtis Guthrie (left) celebrates with Joel Nouble after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Following a cagey start from both sides the first chance of the game fell to Dante Polvara but the midfielder’s effort from the edge of the box curled just over the crossbar.

Livi responded with a great chance as Jamie Brandon picked out Joel Nouble in the box but the striker headed straight at Kelle Roos from six yards.

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie tried to take matters into his own hands and he came so close to breaking the deadlock midway through the first half.

The midfielder fired in a low shot which beat Shamal George but the Livingston goalkeeper was relieved to see Shinnie’s effort hit his left post before rolling across the goal and out for a goal kick.

Livi were living dangerously but the visitors stunned Pittodrie into near silence in the 28th minute by taking the lead.

It was oh so simple too as Michael Nottingham’s long throw was flicked on by Ayo Obileye to James Penrice and his cross was tapped home by Kurtis Guthrie from close range.

Given it was their first goal in 811 minutes it is no wonder the small band of visiting supporters were as stunned as the home fans.

The travelling support almost had a second to celebrate before the break as Scott Pittman forced Kelle Roos to make a save with the Dons goalkeeper eventually grabbing the ball at the second attempt.

Miovski to the rescue

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 . Image: SNS

That save by the Dutchman proved crucial as the Dons got themselves back on level terms in the 43rd minute.

It was that man Bojan Miovski to the rescue as the North Macedonian beat George with a terrific header from Nicky Devlin’s cross.

Miovski thought he had turned the game around in first half stoppage time as he fired home Duk’s backheel but following a VAR check his goal was ruled out for offside.

Having got themselves back on level terms the Dons were eager to continue where they left off in the second half and Richard Jensen forced George into action with a dipping effort which was held by the Livingston goalkeeper.

McGarry then stung the hands of the Livingston goalkeeper with a low drive.

With an hour played Robson changed things up, switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation as Shayden Morris joined the action and within a few minutes of his arrival it was 2-1 to the Dons.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 2-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS

Duk, who had dropped back to the left of the attacking trio supporting Miovski, whipped in a low ball to the near post and the North Macedonian international made no mistake from close range.

Former Don Bruce Anderson squandered a great chance to make it 2-2 when he raced clear of the home defence as he curled a low shot wide of goal with Roos to beat.

That was Livi’s best chance of rescuing a point while Miovski was denied a first Dons hat-trick in the 88th minute by George.

Aberdeen (3-5-2) – Roos 6, Gartenmann 6, MacDonald 7, Jensen 6, Devlin 6, Polvara 7, Clarkson (McGrath 79) 6, Shinnie 6, McGarry (Morris 60) 6, Miovski 7, Duk (Sokler 79) 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Barron, Gueye, Hayes, Duncan, Milne.

Livingston (3-4-2-1) – George 6, Nottingham (Welch-Hayes 84) 6, Obileye 6, Devlin 6, Brandon (Anderson 71) 5, Holt 7, Shinnie (Kelly 68) 5, Penrice 7, Nouble 6, Pittman 6, Guthrie 6. Subs not used – Hamilton, Montano, Parkes, de Lucas, Lloyd, Lawal.

Referee – Nick Walsh 7

Attendance – 13,794

Man of the match – Bojan Miovski.

Conversation