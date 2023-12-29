New Year’s Honours List: North business leader Stewart Nicol ‘immensely humbled’

Former Inverness Chamber of Commerce (ICC) chief executive Stewart Nicol is feeling “immensely humbled” to have been made an OBE.

He has been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List for services to the north economy.

Mr Nicol, who remains a director of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said: “I am immensely humbled. I dedicate this award to all the businesses and people that I have had the honour of working with over many decades.

“I remain exceptionally passionate about the economic potential of this region, and am committed to working with partners to champion the Highlands business community and its people to secure its future long-term success.”

‘Tremendous leadership’ of Stewart Nicol

ICC president Eunice McAdam said: “Inverness Chamber of Commerce is delighted with the recognition for Stewart.

“He has served the business community with tremendous leadership over decades and has acted as a consistent advocate for the Highlands business community.”

SCC chief executive Liz Cameron added: ““This is a tremendous accolade for Stewart and a recognition of the importance of the Highlands business community. For decades, Stewart has championed the region as an economic force and he leaves a lasting legacy for future leaders to build on.”

Mr Nicol, 64, has served on the board of ICC since 2006.

He became its as full-time CEO and an executive director in September 2008.

After nearly 15 years leading the business group, he stepped down as CEO in May of this year.

Mr Nicol was also a member of the ScotRail Stakeholder Advisory Panel from 2020-23 .

In addition, he has been joint chairperson of the Highlands Economic Partnership in recent years.

And he has longstanding memberships of the Institute of Directors and Chartered Management Institute.

I remain exceptionally passionate about the economic potential of this region.” Stewart Nicol

Away from his work flying the flag for Highland businesses, he is chairman of Kilravock Christian Trust. and one of the leadership team and a trustee and treasurer of Culloden-Balloch Baptist Church.

Mr Nicol boasts a chemistry degree from Edinburgh University.

His career started with a near 20-year spell as a district manager in the Highlands for Scottish utility SSE. He later worked for Cap Gemini, Lifetree and Development Partners.

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6311455/new-years-honours-list-for-moray-inverness-and-highlands/