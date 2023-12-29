New Year Honours: The 5 recipients from the West Coast, Western Isles and Orkney

Former Scotland Rugby Union captain Rob Wainwright is among those receiving honours as part of the 2024 New Year’s Honours List.

There are five recipients who live and work along the West Coast, in the Western Isles or in Orkney who have been recognised this new years.

West Coast

OBE

Rob Wainwright is a former Scotland Rugby Union captain who played during the 1990s and was capped 37 times for Scotland, 16 as captain.

Originally from Perth, he retired in 1999 and moved to the Isle of Coll with his family.

He has since become a huge part of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, becoming the founder of Doddie Aid.

Doddie Aid is a mass participation event, encouraging people to get active for five weeks from January 1 while also raising funds to help find a cure to motor neuron disease.

Over the last three years has seen almost 80,000 participants cover eight million miles and raise over £4 million for the foundation.

BEM

Sheena Stewart the former warden at the Chalmers Court Sheltered Housing Complex in Inveraray has also been recognised for her services to the community in Mid-Argyll.

Western Isles

OBE

Norman Macdonald, from the Isle of Lewis, is a former local councillor on the Western Isles Council.

He is recognised for his services to the communities of Uig, Isle of Lewis and the Western Isles.

Mr Macdonald first joined the council in 1980 as a community education officer and youth worker, staying in that role until he was elected into the council in 1997.

In 2012 he was appointed convenor of the council and remained there before stepping down in 2022 after 42 years of service.

Looking back fondly Mr Macdonald said at the time he didn’t have “any regrets” and was happy to be moving forward into retirement.

MBE

Malcolmina MacLeod a social and health carer on North Uist has been awarded a BEM for services to the community.

Orkney

BEM

Annie Scott who hails from Westray in Orkney has been awarded a BEM for her work in her local community.

