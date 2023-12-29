New Year Honours: The 5 recipients from the West Coast, Western Isles and Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Year Honours: The 5 recipients from the West Coast, Western Isles and Orkney

A former rugby player, a carer and long-serving councilman are among the recipients.

By Ross Hempseed
From L-R: Rob Wainwright and Norman Macdonald. Image: DC Thomson.
From L-R: Rob Wainwright and Norman Macdonald. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Scotland Rugby Union captain Rob Wainwright is among those receiving honours as part of the 2024 New Year’s Honours List.

There are five recipients who live and work along the West Coast, in the Western Isles or in Orkney who have been recognised this new years.

West Coast

OBE

Rob Wainwright is a former Scotland Rugby Union captain who played during the 1990s and was capped 37 times for Scotland, 16 as captain.

Originally from Perth, he retired in 1999 and moved to the Isle of Coll with his family.

Rob Wainwright has been honoured for his charity work with Doddie Aid. Image: DC Thomson.

He has since become a huge part of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, becoming the founder of Doddie Aid.

Doddie Aid is a mass participation event, encouraging people to get active for five weeks from January 1 while also raising funds to help find a cure to motor neuron disease.

Over the last three years has seen almost 80,000 participants cover eight million miles and raise over £4 million for the foundation.

BEM

Sheena Stewart the former warden at the Chalmers Court Sheltered Housing Complex in Inveraray has also been recognised for her services to the community in Mid-Argyll.

Western Isles 

OBE 

Norman Macdonald, from the Isle of Lewis, is a former local councillor on the Western Isles Council.

He is recognised for his services to the communities of Uig, Isle of Lewis and the Western Isles.

Norman Macdonald from the Western Isles has been recognised this year with an MBE. Image: Western Isles Council.

Mr Macdonald first joined the council in 1980 as a community education officer and youth worker, staying in that role until he was elected into the council in 1997.

In 2012 he was appointed convenor of the council and remained there before stepping down in 2022 after 42 years of service.

Looking back fondly Mr Macdonald said at the time he didn’t have “any regrets” and was happy to be moving forward into retirement.

MBE 

Malcolmina MacLeod a social and health carer on North Uist has been awarded a BEM for services to the community.

Orkney

BEM

Annie Scott who hails from Westray in Orkney has been awarded a BEM for her work in her local community.

