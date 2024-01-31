Two teens caught in pyrotechnic incident at Caley Thistle match

Two teenagers have been reported to authorities after throwing a lit pyrotechnic at an Inverness Caledonian Thistle match on January 12.

The two teens, aged 14 and 15, threw the squib from the North Stand. Another boy, aged 13, was hit and injured by the device.

The incident happened during Friday’s loss to Dundee United.

In a statement, Police Scotland said both will be reported to the Children’s Reporter for the possession of pyrotechnics at the grounds. They will also be reported for culpable and reckless conduct.

Police launched an investigation after the incident.

A spokesman said: “Following our previous appeal regarding a pyrotechnic being set alight and thrown within the North Stand of the Caledonian Stadium on Friday, January 12 2024, we are pleased to report that two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were identified as responsible.”

More than a thousand fans watched Caley Thistle Women take on Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium.

Boy, 13, ‘fortunate to escape with minor injuries’

Pc Aidan MacDonald said in a statement: “Pyrotechnics are extremely dangerous and present a serious risk of harm to members of the public and to those who discharge them.

“A 13-year-old boy was fortunate to escape with minor injuries as a result of this incident.

He added: “We would also like to thank members of the public and Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club for their assistance with this matter.”

A similar incident happened at a Peterhead FC match in November when a squib was thrown onto the pitch.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident.