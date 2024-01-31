Two teens caught in pyrotechnic incident at Caley Thistle match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Two teens caught in pyrotechnic incident at Caley Thistle match

The pair threw a lit pyrotechnic during the match on January 12, hitting another teenager.

By Bailey Moreton
Caledonian Stadium
A drone shot of Caledonian Stadium on August 05, 2023, in Inverness, Scotland. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Two teenagers have been reported to authorities after throwing a lit pyrotechnic at an Inverness Caledonian Thistle match on January 12.

The two teens, aged 14 and 15, threw the squib from the North Stand. Another boy, aged 13, was hit and injured by the device.

The incident happened during Friday’s loss to Dundee United.

In a statement, Police Scotland said both will be reported to the Children’s Reporter for the possession of pyrotechnics at the grounds. They will also be reported for culpable and reckless conduct.

Police launched an investigation after the incident.

A spokesman said: “Following our previous appeal regarding a pyrotechnic being set alight and thrown within the North Stand of the Caledonian Stadium on Friday, January 12 2024, we are pleased to report that two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were identified as responsible.”1,031 fans watched Caley Thistle Women take on Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium.

More than a thousand fans watched Caley Thistle Women take on Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium.

Boy, 13, ‘fortunate to escape with minor injuries’

Pc Aidan MacDonald said in a statement: “Pyrotechnics are extremely dangerous and present a serious risk of harm to members of the public and to those who discharge them.

“A 13-year-old boy was fortunate to escape with minor injuries as a result of this incident.

He added: “We would also like to thank members of the public and Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club for their assistance with this matter.”

A similar incident happened at a Peterhead FC match in November when a squib was thrown onto the pitch.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by ‘flare’

More from Inverness

ScotRail train.
Disruption to trains and ferries as windy weather hits north and north-east
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Radoslaw Malek admitted domestic abuse and assault Picture shows; Radoslaw Malek, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DCT) Date; Unknown
Jail for abuser who subjected partner to 'terrifying experience'
Inverness Sheriff Court
Former Moray teacher had indecent images of children
Customers have been left "very disappointed" by plans to close the only Barclay's branch in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
'What will I do now?': Barclays customers react to Inverness branch closure
A photo of Inverness airport and an image of a laser beam
Laser beam shone into aircraft as it landed at Inverness Airport
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The Black Isle Brewery will relocate to Inverness if Highland councillors approve its plans for a new base next week. Picture shows; Impressions of new Black Isle Brewery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Black Isle Brewery Date; 30/01/2024
Black Isle Brewery on the brink of Inverness relocation as planners recommend approval for…
Barclays
Barclays to close Inverness bank with nearest branch over 100 miles away
A cyclist is in a critical condition after being found on Leachkin Road in Inverness
Cyclist fighting for life after being found lying injured on Inverness road
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
Inverness murderer's 'pointless' punishment after being caught with sim card in prison

Conversation