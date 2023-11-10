Man charged after ‘lit pyrotechnic’ thrown on to Peterhead pitch during match

A man has been charged after a ‘lit pyrotechnic’ was thrown onto the pitch during a football match in Peterhead.

The 21-year-old is set to appear in court after the alleged incident on November 4, during a clash between Peterhead FC and East Fife at Balmoor Stadium.

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, North Aberdeenshire area commander, said: “Pyrotechnics are inherently dangerous and present a risk of serious injury to those who discharge them.

“At any level of football, the use of such devices is illegal, irresponsible and dangerous. As is the case here, we will continue to work with Peterhead and other league clubs to deal with such behaviour robustly.

“Those that commit such offences will have Football Banning Orders sought against them which could restrict access to all football matches.”

The man is set to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

Anyone who sees similar incidents of disorder at football matches is asked to contact please contact police via 101.

Peterhead won the SPFL League Two match 2-0.