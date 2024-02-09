‘Our High Streets are dying’: People react to Shoe Zone closure in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our High Streets are dying’: People react to Shoe Zone closure in Inverness

The iconic High Street shop was covered with hundreds of ‘closing down’ signs this week.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Shoe Zone store in Inverness will close soon. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
The Shoe Zone store in Inverness will close soon. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Inverness Shoe Zone store was filled with hundreds of ‘closing down’ signs on Wednesday, leaving customers “devastated.”

The popular shoe chain, located on the city’s High Street, took everyone by surprise with the announcement.

The P&J asked the store employees about the reason for the closure, but we were told they were not allowed to disclose it.

Several closing down signs have been placed around the shop. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

However, they have confirmed that the shop will be closing for good in late June.

The announcement comes a year after the Shoe Zone shop in Elgin was shut down.

Customers will now face a nearly three-hour one-way drive to reach the firm’s nearest store in Peterhead when the closure comes into effect.

Shoe Zone PR team has been contacted for a statement.

‘All small shops are closing’

Customer Rebecca Metcalf, from Elgin, said it is “really sad” to see the shop closing.

She explained: “All family businesses and small shops are closing and all we have left now are big retail parks away from the towns.

“It’s also a struggle for people who can’t drive or who cannot afford to get a car.”

Rebecca Metcalf is “sad” to see the Shoe Zone shop closing in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A mother-of-four, the 40-year-old explained that she was “devastated” when the Shoe Zone in Elgin closed.

She said: “I loved it because they knew my children and were so good to me. It’s upsetting as Elgin is nearly empty now.

The store will close in June. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“It’s sad to see what’s happening in all High Streets in the country.

“I love little stores because you can build a connection with their employees.”

‘Our High Streets are dying’

Another customer at the shop, Kate Phimister, believes the loss of small shops is an issue across the country.

She said: “I’m from Kintore and my husband is from Forres and many small businesses there are closing; pubs, newsagents, clothing shops, etc.”

Kate Phimister believes many small shops are closing across the north and north-east. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The 52-year-old continued: “Our High Streets are dying because all the shops that were once part of a thriving community are closing.

“It’s just really sad; a big loss for the community, which also means people won’t visit those places, which is bad for tourism.”

Elgin’s four high profile town centre empty units – and what’s planned for them

 

