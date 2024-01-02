Elgin’s five high profile town centre empty units – and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin’s five high profile town centre empty units – and what’s planned for them

A closer look at some of the empty Elgin town centre units.

By Sean McAngus
The former Shoe Zone is one of the empty units in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former Shoe Zone is one of the empty units in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In recent years, there has been rise of independent businesses in Elgin town centre.

There are also major plans on the horizon to transform Moray’s biggest town.

But despite the positive signs, there remain challenges – in the form of empty units.

We are taking a closer look at five prominent empty units in the Elgin town centre and what the future holds for them.

Former Starbucks home

This Elgin High Street unit is available to let and owners could consider a sale. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team

The former home of Starbucks at 143 High Street stands out in the Elgin town centre.

This building has served many roles over the years.

They have included a Royal Bank Of Scotland branch, Bristol and West Building Society and H Samuels.

Even a Wimpy franchise operated there before it became fast food chain Bytes.

The Elgin town centre back in the day with  143 High Street building in site.

Last year, after 14 years, Starbucks departed the property to move into the former Burton store across the street.

The ground floor unit is on the market with an annual rent of £30,000 plus VAT.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the unit to let on behalf of the building’s owner firm Povey Properties.

The English company may consider a sale.

Some locals have suggested it will be best suited for another chain.

Former bookies

Former William Hill pictured on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2019, William Hill on Elgin High Street closed down.

Since then the ground floor unit at 144-148 High Street has lay empty.

Two years ago, Bennett Developments and Consulting lodged plans on behalf of Sava Estates to transform the building into a restaurant.

However two months later, the proposals were withdrawn.

Former William Hill site on Elgin High Street.

The betting firm’s lease only expired in September and property returned to the landlord Hansteen Property Investments Limited.

It is understood, William Hill tried to sublet the unit.

However they were unsuccessful.

Now Shepherd Commercial are advertising the unit to let for £20,000 per year.

Shoezone

The former Shoezone shop. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Once home to popular retailer Shoezone, the building at 134 Elgin High Street is on the market.

In January 2023, the footwear firm closed its doors and departed the property.

The property was considered by PureGym as they looked at properties in the Elgin town centre in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

Inside when it was Shoe Zone’s home.

However, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre so ended up at Elgin Retail Park.

CCL Property is advertising the sale of the building owned by London-based real estate firm Hal Ventures Limited for offers in the region of £200,000.

Commercial director Coralie Pickering previously told us she believed the upper levels of the four floors building could be transformed into office space and flats.

Sign of The Times

<br />Former church on South Street, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sign of The Times on South Street is an old church converted into a commercial premises.

In the past, the property at 50 South Street has been used to sell second-hand goods in stores.

Back in 2021, we revealed this property was one of the sites, council officials were considering for a creative arts centre.

However, later they decided the Gordon Arms Hotel was more suitable for the facility.

This property which still keeps the original Victoria features of the church on the outside remains empty.

132 High Street

132 Elgin High Street pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
First Choice. Image: Google Maps

A while ago, the building at 132 Elgin High Street was home to travel agents First Choice.

In recent years it has lain empty.

There were previous plans to breathe new life into the Elgin town centre building by giving youngsters a pathway into hospitality.

However, Jordan MacDonald’s Unorthodox Project vision to have a cocktail bar and restaurant failed to materialise.

What it could have looked like if it had been transformed into a cocktail bar and restaurant.

A, B + S Estate Agents based on Batchen Street have been advertising the building to lease for £15,000 per annum.

Owners Mark Kilnov and Elena Moskovskaya have been open up to all arrangements for the unit.

Now a commercial let has been agreed for the unit.

We approached the estate agents to find out who has taken on the unit, however received no response.

The Future of Elgin

