Elgin’s five high profile town centre empty units – and what’s planned for them

In recent years, there has been rise of independent businesses in Elgin town centre.

There are also major plans on the horizon to transform Moray’s biggest town.

But despite the positive signs, there remain challenges – in the form of empty units.

We are taking a closer look at five prominent empty units in the Elgin town centre and what the future holds for them.

Former Starbucks home

The former home of Starbucks at 143 High Street stands out in the Elgin town centre.

This building has served many roles over the years.

They have included a Royal Bank Of Scotland branch, Bristol and West Building Society and H Samuels.

Even a Wimpy franchise operated there before it became fast food chain Bytes.

Last year, after 14 years, Starbucks departed the property to move into the former Burton store across the street.

The ground floor unit is on the market with an annual rent of £30,000 plus VAT.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the unit to let on behalf of the building’s owner firm Povey Properties.

The English company may consider a sale.

Some locals have suggested it will be best suited for another chain.

Former bookies

In 2019, William Hill on Elgin High Street closed down.

Since then the ground floor unit at 144-148 High Street has lay empty.

Two years ago, Bennett Developments and Consulting lodged plans on behalf of Sava Estates to transform the building into a restaurant.

However two months later, the proposals were withdrawn.

The betting firm’s lease only expired in September and property returned to the landlord Hansteen Property Investments Limited.

It is understood, William Hill tried to sublet the unit.

However they were unsuccessful.

Now Shepherd Commercial are advertising the unit to let for £20,000 per year.

Shoezone

Once home to popular retailer Shoezone, the building at 134 Elgin High Street is on the market.

In January 2023, the footwear firm closed its doors and departed the property.

The property was considered by PureGym as they looked at properties in the Elgin town centre in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

However, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre so ended up at Elgin Retail Park.

CCL Property is advertising the sale of the building owned by London-based real estate firm Hal Ventures Limited for offers in the region of £200,000.

Commercial director Coralie Pickering previously told us she believed the upper levels of the four floors building could be transformed into office space and flats.

Sign of The Times

Sign of The Times on South Street is an old church converted into a commercial premises.

In the past, the property at 50 South Street has been used to sell second-hand goods in stores.

Back in 2021, we revealed this property was one of the sites, council officials were considering for a creative arts centre.

However, later they decided the Gordon Arms Hotel was more suitable for the facility.

This property which still keeps the original Victoria features of the church on the outside remains empty.

132 High Street

A while ago, the building at 132 Elgin High Street was home to travel agents First Choice.

In recent years it has lain empty.

There were previous plans to breathe new life into the Elgin town centre building by giving youngsters a pathway into hospitality.

However, Jordan MacDonald’s Unorthodox Project vision to have a cocktail bar and restaurant failed to materialise.

A, B + S Estate Agents based on Batchen Street have been advertising the building to lease for £15,000 per annum.

Owners Mark Kilnov and Elena Moskovskaya have been open up to all arrangements for the unit.

Now a commercial let has been agreed for the unit.

We approached the estate agents to find out who has taken on the unit, however received no response.