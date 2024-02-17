Developer ‘committed’ to plans for huge development of 1,200 homes in south Inverness – despite major market uncertainty

A north housing developer has restated its commitment to a major project to build 1,200 homes in Inverness.

Tulloch Homes announced its plans for the new houses, plus land for a school and shops, in early 2022.

Land at Druid Temple and Welltown of Leys – east of Milton of Leys – was earmarked for it.

There were public drop-in sessions to ask people how they thought the development should look.

However, it’s been all quiet since then.

And a webpage devoted to outlining the plans was taken offline.

But despite the lack of progress and the tsunami of problems facing the housebuilding trade, Tulloch says its plans have not been shelved.

‘High demand’ for new homes in Inverness

A proposal of planning application notice was lodged with Highland Council in April 2022.

The council’s own guidance states that it is valid for 18 months.

That means another notice would need to be put forward for a project of this size.

What usually happens after a notice is lodged is that a full application follows.

That hasn’t happened this time. It has raised questions locally that the whole idea was being dumped because of the rocky outlook facing housebuilders.

But Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant said there was still a huge need for the houses – particularly since the green freeport announcement last year.

Mr Grant said: “We submitted a proposal of application notice to deliver around 1,200 homes in Druid Temple and Welltown in 2022 and remain committed to its future delivery.

“With well-established communities nearby, these two developments would be a natural extension that would strengthen an already thriving neighbourhood.

“The Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport is set to greatly increase the already high demand for new, energy efficient homes.

“This provides an excellent example of a site that can help realise this ambitious growth for the region, while creating a fantastic new community for people to live.”

Do local people support the homes plan?

The Press and Journal asked Tulloch Homes to provide a timeline for the new planning application and for an explanation about why the development website was deleted.

It did not respond to our request.

The green freeport announcement is expected to bring more than 10,000 new jobs and a £3bn investment to the area.

And although the housing market has slowed down dramatically because of sky-rocketing interest rates, properties are continuing to sell in the Highland capital.

Prior to the downturn in late 2022, demand for homes in Inverness was extremely high.

If this development does go ahead, Tulloch will also have to fight on two fronts.

Firstly, the land is not designated as a preferred site for housing in Highland Council’s local development plan.

Council planner Craig Baxter said in November 2020 that major expansion here “would move away from the established strategy for growing the city”.

Secondly, the local community council is opposed to its plans.

The population of Milton of Leys has boomed in recent years. But many residents are angry that its services haven’t kept up with that pace.

Bob Robert is on Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council.

He said: “It has always been our position that any development must be accompanied by meaningful and appropriate infrastructure with concern given to the views and needs of the community.

“This particular development for 1,200 homes is an over-development for the area with the topography especially daunting.

“The road network is totally inadequate to cope with this number of homes.”

