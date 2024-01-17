Highlands declared ‘open for business’ as first green freeport project approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands declared ‘open for business’ as first green freeport project approved

More than 150 highly-skilled jobs will be created by a proposal from Japanese multinational Sumitomo Electric Industries to create a manufacturing plant at Nigg.

By Stuart Findlay
A visualisation of the new manufacturing plant from the Cromarty Firth. Image: Global Energy Group
A visualisation of the new manufacturing plant from the Cromarty Firth. Image: Global Energy Group

A new manufacturing plant that will create more than 150 new “green” jobs in the Highlands has been approved.

The proposal from Japanese firm Sumitomo Electric Industries is one of the first to emerge following the Cromarty Firth’s designation as a green freeport last year.

Its £200m project to create a high voltage cable manufacturing plant in Nigg can now begin.

Highland Council’s north planning applications committee considered the proposal on Wednesday.

Several objections about noise had been raised by people living across the firth in Cromarty.

That fear dominated much of today’s discussion but ultimately, councillors unanimously agreed to approve the plans.

Job excitement tempered by Cromarty noise concerns

A noise assessment has not yet been completed for the proposal.

That has concerned locals in Cromarty and a number of councillors.

An objection from Cromarty Community Council said there is already a number of ongoing noise complaints from Nigg affecting the “physical, mental and emotional well-being” of people there.

But assurances were given from planning manager Gillian Pearson that no work would begin at the site until the council’s environment health department was satisfied.

A visualisation of the new manufacturing plant. Image: Global Energy Group

Sutherland councillor Richard Gale said the proposal had his backing.

He said: “Everyone is concerned about the noise.

“But this is a huge investment for the Highlands. It shows that the Highlands is open for business and I’m fully supportive of it.”

Tain councillor Alasdair Rhind added: “Major developments bring challenges. But those challenges bring jobs as well.

“We’re talking about 180 here possibly and that’s very welcome for Easter Ross and the Highland area as a whole.”

‘New chapter’ for Nigg

Black Isle councillor Morven-May MacCallum was one of several to hammer home how important it is that the council takes the noise concerns seriously.

She said that the Cromarty residents’ complaints were valid and added that “sleep deprivation is a form of torture”.

Planning manager Dafydd Jones summed up the pros and cons of the application and sought to reassurance councillors who had worries about the potential noise impact.

He said: “There is an ongoing issue with noise and existing vessels. Environmental health is aware and have been monitoring shipping movements.

Plans have been submitted for a new cable manufacturing plant in Nigg. Image: Global Energy Group

“Clearly there are concerns but I have comfort in the conditions put forward that they will cover this.

“This is a new chapter, in terms of moving away from an oil-based approach to renewables.”

Those conditions include the completion of a noise impact assessment that is acceptable to the council.

Sumitomo, which put forward the application with help from local business giant Global Energy, estimates the plant will be up and running within two and a half years.

Green freeport jobs boom

Paperwork submitted with the planning application said 156 new jobs will be made once the manufacturing plant is fully operational.

It said 31 of the local posts will be office jobs and 125 will be process and plant operative roles.

The development will involve the production of high-voltage submarine cables for
supply to the offshore wind market.

A map showing the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport area. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government wants to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2045 and needs to rely on natural resources such as wind to meet the target.

It is hoped that last year’s award of green freeport status will create as many as 75,000 jobs in the Highlands and Fife.

