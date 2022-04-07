Fresh plans announced for huge development of 1,200 homes, shops and a primary school in south Inverness By Stuart Findlay April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 6:49 pm Tulloch Homes is looking to build 1,200 homes in the south of Inverness. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Highlands Housing Inverness Tulloch Homes More from the Press and Journal News team Food and Drink Mowi’s Salmon Wagon: The innovative food truck raising funds for Scottish charities April 6, 2022 News Missing Aberdeen man, Justin Green, found ‘safe and well’ April 6, 2022 News ‘I quickly had to re-evaluate who I was’: Former frontline Aberdeenshire police officer shares battle with ‘excruciating’ chronic pain April 5, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Nicola Sturgeon compared to Donald Trump after excluding press from manifesto ‘launch’ Historic Portsoy Church and hall on the market for £60,000 I exposed gun smuggling gang. Now I’ve been abandoned with no identity in Aberdeenshire Super rich could see Scottish land taken over by communities under new law Masters 2022: Tiger’s brain drags his body around Augusta and other points from the first day Commuters warned of icy road conditions amidst weather warning