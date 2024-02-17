‘Storm in a teacup’: Braemar locals back Fife Arms hotel after noise complaint controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Storm in a teacup’: Braemar locals back Fife Arms hotel after noise complaint controversy

What do villagers really think of the row, allegedly fuelled by the venue's growing popularity with A-listers?

By Bailey Moreton & Chris Cromar
Butcher Roy Davison and councillor Geva Blackett have defended The Fife Arms. Image: Supplied
The Fife Arms has recently come under fire from locals online over noisy fireworks displays.

Residents accused the five-star Braemar hotel of attracting guests who pay “a vast amount of money to do as they please” following a private fireworks display on February 10.

Owned by millionaire fine art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth, the hotel has become quite the celebrity hotspot since reopening under new management in 2019.

The Fife Arms Hotel from the River Dee.
The Fife Arms is located in the heart of the village. Image: The Fife Arms Hotel/Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Hugh Bonneville, John Bishop and Dame Maureen Lipman brought in the bells on Hogmanay, while actress Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri attended the New Year festivities the year before.

Other famous guests include Rita Ora, Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt.

But what do villagers really think of the noise row, allegedly fuelled by the venue’s growing popularity with A-listers?

Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Rita Ora in Braemar.
Singer Rita Ora has visited the hotel. Image: Rita Ora/Twitter.
James Nesbitt and Alexa Chung.
James Nesbitt and Alexa Chung visited the hotel last month. Image: Alexa Chung/Instagram.

Annemieke ter Heide, who works at The Highlander gift shop in the village, told The Press and Journal she “does not understand” the complaints and thinks “it’s a bit of a storm in a teacup”.

Mrs ter Heide, who used to work at The Fife Arms during its previous ownership, said: “The noise issue is nothing compared to what it used to be.”

She pointed back to the 1980s and 90s, when she said discos were held most weekends and people would drink at picnic tables outside.

John Bishop in Braemar.
John Bishop enjoyed his time at the hotel and in Braemar. Image: John Bishop/Instagram.
John Bishop with another woman and Dame Maureen Lipman at the Fife Arms Hotel.
Actress Dame Maureen Lipman (right), seen here with John Bishop, has visited the hotel. Image: John Bishop/Instagram.
Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop.
Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop rang in 2024 in Braemar. Image: John Bishop/Instagram.

Calling it a “different kind of hotel”, Mrs ter Heide added: “You’ve got to have more money, but then again it could have been another Huntly Arms in Aboyne (which closed in 2019).”

Dame Judi Dench visited The Highlander when she was in the village and bought a scarf, with the shopkeeper saying that she “chatted away to her”.

She said: “It is lovely, but it’s a bit like the royals here, you leave them be, we don’t bug them.

“There’s pros and cons to everything, but nobody’s suffering badly from it.”

Roy Davison standing up.
Butcher Roy Davison does not understand the complaints.

Braemar butcher Roy Davison echoed Mrs ter Heide’s comments.

Mr Davison, whose shop N G Menzies provides meat to some of the hotel’s eateries, said he did not understand the noise complaints.

Elsewhere in the village, a woman who wished to remain anonymous praised the number of jobs that The Fife Arms brings to the area.

She said: “It’s brought a lot of people in and is employing a lot of people as well, because it’s tough to find a job up here otherwise.”

‘Brought to this village far more than they’ll ever take out’

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett also defended the hotel.

She added: “What Hauser and Wirth have brought to this village is far more than they’ll ever take out.

“Yes there are downsides – there are inconveniences like fireworks, like noise, but often public houses have bands and things playing, and it can be noisy.

“We’re very lucky we live in a quiet village.

“If residents have got concerns, I would urge them to seek a meeting with the management of the hotel.”

Councillor Geva Blackett standing up.
Councillor Geva Blackett said while there are downsides, the benefits of having the hotel in Braemar outweigh those. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who also represents the area, said: “I am aware of a discussion on a social media platform, but I have not received any inquiries or concerns as a councillor.

“I have checked with council officers who confirmed with me that no noise complaints have been addressed to the council’s Environmental Health team, nor any complaints made to the Licensing Board officers.”

How did The Fife Arms noise row start?

A member of staff posted on a Facebook group for Braemar residents, warning them of a fireworks display on February 10.

They wrote: “On behalf of The Fife Arms, there will be a seven-minute fireworks display taking place at 10.30pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024, for a private event.

“We invite you all to enjoy the display from the Clunie bridge.”

But the news was scorned by some, with Jennifer Greenshields replying: “I think these events that cause late night noise disturbance are becoming too frequent.

“I assume this is another situation where people are coming to this village, paying The Fife Arms a vast amount of money to do as they please. It’s just not fair.”

The Clunie Dining Room at The Fife Arms Hotel.
The Clunie Dining Room at the hotel is no stranger to a celebrity or two. Image: The Fife Arms Hotel/Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Joanne Morris wrote: “I do agree that it is getting beyond a joke.

“I can understand the fireworks at midnight on NYE but keeping having these displays shows a lack of thought for the residents and local wildlife/pets.”

Mrs Greenshields added: “With these events you are basically dictating what time village residents are permitted to sleep.”

The Fife Arms Hotel declined to comment.

