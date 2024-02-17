‘Storm in a teacup’: Braemar locals back Fife Arms hotel after noise complaint controversy

The Fife Arms has recently come under fire from locals online over noisy fireworks displays.

Residents accused the five-star Braemar hotel of attracting guests who pay “a vast amount of money to do as they please” following a private fireworks display on February 10.

Owned by millionaire fine art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth, the hotel has become quite the celebrity hotspot since reopening under new management in 2019.

Hugh Bonneville, John Bishop and Dame Maureen Lipman brought in the bells on Hogmanay, while actress Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri attended the New Year festivities the year before.

Other famous guests include Rita Ora, Alexa Chung and James Nesbitt.

But what do villagers really think of the noise row, allegedly fuelled by the venue’s growing popularity with A-listers?

Annemieke ter Heide, who works at The Highlander gift shop in the village, told The Press and Journal she “does not understand” the complaints and thinks “it’s a bit of a storm in a teacup”.

Mrs ter Heide, who used to work at The Fife Arms during its previous ownership, said: “The noise issue is nothing compared to what it used to be.”

She pointed back to the 1980s and 90s, when she said discos were held most weekends and people would drink at picnic tables outside.

Calling it a “different kind of hotel”, Mrs ter Heide added: “You’ve got to have more money, but then again it could have been another Huntly Arms in Aboyne (which closed in 2019).”

Dame Judi Dench visited The Highlander when she was in the village and bought a scarf, with the shopkeeper saying that she “chatted away to her”.

She said: “It is lovely, but it’s a bit like the royals here, you leave them be, we don’t bug them.

“There’s pros and cons to everything, but nobody’s suffering badly from it.”

Braemar butcher Roy Davison echoed Mrs ter Heide’s comments.

Mr Davison, whose shop N G Menzies provides meat to some of the hotel’s eateries, said he did not understand the noise complaints.

Elsewhere in the village, a woman who wished to remain anonymous praised the number of jobs that The Fife Arms brings to the area.

She said: “It’s brought a lot of people in and is employing a lot of people as well, because it’s tough to find a job up here otherwise.”

‘Brought to this village far more than they’ll ever take out’

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett also defended the hotel.

She added: “What Hauser and Wirth have brought to this village is far more than they’ll ever take out.

“Yes there are downsides – there are inconveniences like fireworks, like noise, but often public houses have bands and things playing, and it can be noisy.

“We’re very lucky we live in a quiet village.

“If residents have got concerns, I would urge them to seek a meeting with the management of the hotel.”

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who also represents the area, said: “I am aware of a discussion on a social media platform, but I have not received any inquiries or concerns as a councillor.

“I have checked with council officers who confirmed with me that no noise complaints have been addressed to the council’s Environmental Health team, nor any complaints made to the Licensing Board officers.”

How did The Fife Arms noise row start?

A member of staff posted on a Facebook group for Braemar residents, warning them of a fireworks display on February 10.

They wrote: “On behalf of The Fife Arms, there will be a seven-minute fireworks display taking place at 10.30pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024, for a private event.

“We invite you all to enjoy the display from the Clunie bridge.”

But the news was scorned by some, with Jennifer Greenshields replying: “I think these events that cause late night noise disturbance are becoming too frequent.

“I assume this is another situation where people are coming to this village, paying The Fife Arms a vast amount of money to do as they please. It’s just not fair.”

Joanne Morris wrote: “I do agree that it is getting beyond a joke.

“I can understand the fireworks at midnight on NYE but keeping having these displays shows a lack of thought for the residents and local wildlife/pets.”

Mrs Greenshields added: “With these events you are basically dictating what time village residents are permitted to sleep.”

The Fife Arms Hotel declined to comment.