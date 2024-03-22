Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: local clubs pick up honours at end of successful week in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: local clubs pick up honours at end of successful week in Inverness

A record-breaking 40 countries attended Scottish Golf Tourism Week in the Highland capital.

By John Ross
The awards were attended by around 500 people at the Culloden Visitor Centre.,Image Eve Conroy
The awards were attended by around 500 people at the Culloden Visitor Centre.,Image Eve Conroy

Four north and north east clubs have shot to victory in the prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The 11th annual awards, which celebrate the best courses and service to visitors, were held in Inverness for the first time.

Winners were recognised at a glittering ceremony held at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

Royal Dornoch among the winners

The internationally-renowned Royal Dornoch Golf Club won the category for best course over £250.

Club captain Prof David Bell said the award will help the club in marketing campaigns to open up new markets.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club won the category for best course over £250

Prof Bell said the win was down to the Championship Course being “in magnificent condition, historic, scenic and a real challenge. It has a lot going for it.”

He welcomed the awards moving this year to Inverness: “I’m delighted they came to the Highlands and it would be great if they came regularly.”

Cruden Bay, Durness and Fortrose and Rosemarkie also pick up honours

Cruden Bay Golf Club came top in the best course in the £100-£250 category.

General manager Andrew Good said: “We are shocked and delighted. This is a huge award for us.”

Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links won the best course under £100 title.

General manager Mike MacDonald said: “It’s a unique place. It’s such a beautiful venue with panoramic views over the Moray Firth which helps make us stand out. It’s also very good value for money.”

Cruden Bay Golf Club was voted best course in the £100-£250 category

And the award for best 9-hole course went to Durness Golf Club.

Head greenkeeper Alistair Morrison said: “This is a real achievement for the club and I’m really proud to pick up this award.

“It will 100% help us in future in bringing more visitors here.”

Successful week in Inverness

Royal Dornoch and Askernish Golf Club were also finalists in the best sustainability project category.

Nairn Golf Club was shortlisted for best course £100-£250 and in the best pro shop category.

The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness was nominated for the best premium hotel – 4-star or equivalent.

Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links won the best course under £100 title

The awards are part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which enjoyed a highly successful debut in the Highland capital.

The event, held in association with Luxe Scot, was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

Forty countries represented

Over the course of the week 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries visited courses around Scotland.

They also took part in more than 3,500 face-to-face appointments planning itineraries for visiting golfers in 2024 and 2025.

Durness Golf Club head greenkeeper Alistair Morrison (right) picks up the award for best 9-hole course from judge Andrew Baptie.

Andy Williams, chief revenue officer at DC Thomson, organisers of the event, said: “It has been very motivating to see the positivity and optimism this week as Scotland’s golf industry has been proudly showing off to the world what makes this country, that is arguably the home of golf, so special.

“We organise Scottish Golf Tourism Week as it really makes a difference to local suppliers.

“DC Thomson’s purpose is to champion the communities we serve.

“A growing and innovating Scottish golf sector will create jobs and opportunities in our communities and the more people playing the sport the more opportunity for our local news titles and brands like Bunkered to power them on that journey.”

Watch this short video to get a flavour of Scottish Golf Tourism week in Inverness

The 2025 Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be held in Aberdeen.

The six-day annual event had been held in St Andrews since 2016.

It relocated to Inverness for the first time this year, centred at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel in association with Good Highland Food.

The decision to move the event from its Fife home was taken to make it easier for north and north east suppliers, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, to access global buyers.

