Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: local clubs pick up honours at end of successful week in Inverness

Four north and north east clubs have shot to victory in the prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The 11th annual awards, which celebrate the best courses and service to visitors, were held in Inverness for the first time.

Winners were recognised at a glittering ceremony held at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

Royal Dornoch among the winners

The internationally-renowned Royal Dornoch Golf Club won the category for best course over £250.

Club captain Prof David Bell said the award will help the club in marketing campaigns to open up new markets.

Prof Bell said the win was down to the Championship Course being “in magnificent condition, historic, scenic and a real challenge. It has a lot going for it.”

He welcomed the awards moving this year to Inverness: “I’m delighted they came to the Highlands and it would be great if they came regularly.”

Cruden Bay, Durness and Fortrose and Rosemarkie also pick up honours

Cruden Bay Golf Club came top in the best course in the £100-£250 category.

General manager Andrew Good said: “We are shocked and delighted. This is a huge award for us.”

Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links won the best course under £100 title.

General manager Mike MacDonald said: “It’s a unique place. It’s such a beautiful venue with panoramic views over the Moray Firth which helps make us stand out. It’s also very good value for money.”

And the award for best 9-hole course went to Durness Golf Club.

Head greenkeeper Alistair Morrison said: “This is a real achievement for the club and I’m really proud to pick up this award.

“It will 100% help us in future in bringing more visitors here.”

Successful week in Inverness

Royal Dornoch and Askernish Golf Club were also finalists in the best sustainability project category.

Nairn Golf Club was shortlisted for best course £100-£250 and in the best pro shop category.

The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness was nominated for the best premium hotel – 4-star or equivalent.

The awards are part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which enjoyed a highly successful debut in the Highland capital.

The event, held in association with Luxe Scot, was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

Forty countries represented

Over the course of the week 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries visited courses around Scotland.

They also took part in more than 3,500 face-to-face appointments planning itineraries for visiting golfers in 2024 and 2025.

Andy Williams, chief revenue officer at DC Thomson, organisers of the event, said: “It has been very motivating to see the positivity and optimism this week as Scotland’s golf industry has been proudly showing off to the world what makes this country, that is arguably the home of golf, so special.

“We organise Scottish Golf Tourism Week as it really makes a difference to local suppliers.

“DC Thomson’s purpose is to champion the communities we serve.

“A growing and innovating Scottish golf sector will create jobs and opportunities in our communities and the more people playing the sport the more opportunity for our local news titles and brands like Bunkered to power them on that journey.”

Watch this short video to get a flavour of Scottish Golf Tourism week in Inverness

The 2025 Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be held in Aberdeen.

The six-day annual event had been held in St Andrews since 2016.

It relocated to Inverness for the first time this year, centred at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel in association with Good Highland Food.

The decision to move the event from its Fife home was taken to make it easier for north and north east suppliers, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, to access global buyers.