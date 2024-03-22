Rothes place Alan Pollock on transfer list

Rothes have transfer-listed midfielder Alan Pollock.

The 34-year-old has been with the Speysiders since November 2018. He helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and North of Scotland Cup a year later.

Pollock was also part of Rothes side which finished third in the Breedon Highland League in season 2019-20 and fifth in 2021-22.

During his time in the Highland League Pollock has also played for Clachnacuddin, Nairn County, Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics.

His contract with Rothes is up in the summer and it appears his future now lies elsewhere.