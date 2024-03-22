Scottish Golf Tourism Week heads to Aberdeen after successful debut in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Golf Tourism Week heads to Aberdeen after successful debut in Inverness

Tour operators from 30 countries attended the event in the Highland capital.

By John Ross
Some of the tour operators and golf businesses meeting at Scottish Golf Business Week. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Some of the tour operators and golf businesses meeting at Scottish Golf Business Week. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Week is to be held in Aberdeen next year for the first time, organisers have confirmed.

It follows a highly successful Inverness debut for the event this week.

Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference gives Scottish suppliers an unrivalled opportunity to meet with tour operators from around the world.

Event helps attract golf visitors

First held in 2016, the event took place annually until 2019 before being cancelled due to the pandemic. It returned in 2022 at St Andrews.

As well as championing golf-related businesses, Scottish Golf Tourism Week shines the spotlight on its host venue as a key golf tourism destination.

It is estimated tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland each year.

In addition, suppliers who attend forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a result of new connections at the event.

Delegates at Scottish Golf Tourism Week visited Cabot Highlands in Inverness. Image Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The three-day event in Inverness, held in association with Luxe Scot, was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

It is expected to be worth £3 million to the Highlands economy.

But it will also bring longer-term benefits from future and repeat golf tourism visits.

Craig Walker, editor of the Press and Journal, said: “Scottish Golf Tourism Week has been a great success in the Highlands with hopes of a tourism boom as a result.

“We’re delighted to welcome the event to another part of The Press and Journal patch in 2025.”

Dates and venue for the 2025 event will be announced at a later date.

Tour operators predict tourism boom

This week tour operators from 30 countries attended the event in the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

They predicted a tourism boom due to the Highlands’ abundance of championship and ‘hidden gem’ courses as well as its tourist attractions, green space and warm welcome.

The week was rounded off with the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, held at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

Conversation