Probe launched after derelict Inverness care home devastated by fire

A police investigation has been launched after a derelict Inverness care home went up in flames on Friday.

The former Clachnaharry care home was brought to ruin by a blaze last week.

Most of the damage was sustained to the back of the building, which is understood to be a more modern extension of the unused site.

Now officers are appealing for information regarding the circumstances of the fire, as enquiries into the incident continue.

In particular, they are appealing for footage which could establish the moments which led up to the fire happening.

Detective Constable Chris MacAulay said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who has any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0385 of April 19, 2024.”

Police, the fire service and the ambulance all rushed to the scene on the A862 Clachnaharry Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene and fought the blaze, while working to make the area safe.

Inverness community shocked by devastating fire

The Press and Journal was present on the scene of the fire that day and spoke to local residents who couldn’t hide their shock.

Sue Fraser, who lives in one of the houses behind the care home, said she has seen youths breaking into the building before.

She said. “At 5.30am, I saw the blue police lights.

“I was a little bit concerned because I know teens have been breaking into the building.”

Claims care home was used as ‘party venue’

One man who lives around the corner from the scene also said: “This was an accident waiting to happen.

“During the school holidays kids have been going in and around the building.

“It’s been a party venue. It’s a very sad day.”

Another couple who live near the former care home described the scene as a “mess”.

The owners of the building declined to comment on the fire.