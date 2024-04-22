Probe launched after derelict Inverness care home devastated by fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Probe launched after derelict Inverness care home devastated by fire

Police have urged anyone with information regarding Friday's blaze to come forward.

By Graham Fleming
The former care home was devastated by the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The former care home was devastated by the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

A police investigation has been launched after a derelict Inverness care home went up in flames on Friday.

The former Clachnaharry care home was brought to ruin by a blaze last week.

Most of the damage was sustained to the back of the building, which is understood to be a more modern extension of the unused site.

Police are now appealing for information about the circumstances of the fire.

Now officers are appealing for information regarding the circumstances of the fire, as enquiries into the incident continue.

In particular, they are appealing for footage which could establish the moments which led up to the fire happening.

Detective Constable Chris MacAulay said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who has any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0385 of April 19, 2024.”

Clachnaharry care home on fire
Firefighters battled with the blaze all throughout the day.

Police, the fire service and the ambulance all rushed to the scene on the A862 Clachnaharry Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene and fought the blaze, while working to make the area safe.

Inverness community shocked by devastating fire

The Press and Journal was present on the scene of the fire that day and spoke to local residents who couldn’t hide their shock.

Sue Fraser, who lives in one of the houses behind the care home, said she has seen youths breaking into the building before.

She said. “At 5.30am, I saw the blue police lights.

“I was a little bit concerned because I know teens have been breaking into the building.”

Do you know anyone with information about the incident? Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Claims care home was used as ‘party venue’

One man who lives around the corner from the scene also said: “This was an accident waiting to happen.

“During the school holidays kids have been going in and around the building.

“It’s been a party venue. It’s a very sad day.”

Another couple who live near the former care home described the scene as a “mess”.

The owners of the building declined to comment on the fire.

