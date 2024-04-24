Euro 2024: Plans for Inverness city centre fan zone fall short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024: Plans for Inverness city centre fan zone fall short

Falcon Square had been mooted for a possible fan zone - but too many hurdles have cropped up to make the vision a reality in time.

By Stuart Findlay
Excitement is building ahead of Euro 2024. Image: DC Thomson

Inverness city centre will not be hosting a fan zone for the upcoming European Championships.

There was considerable interest in the possibility of Falcon Square being used as a place for fans to gather to watch Scotland’s Euro 2024 matches.

Discussions between Highland Council, the Eastgate Shopping Centre and others took place to try to get the plan off the ground.

But the logistics of putting together a large-scale outdoor event in a public space at short notice have ultimately proved too difficult to overcome.

Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Should Scotland make a habit of this qualifying for major tournaments malarkey, it’s likely that the proposal will be revisited.

Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw said: “We had a lot that needed to be achieved to get it in place and it just wasn’t viable in the timeframe we had.

“With more time, it would have been achievable. We will be sure to look into it for future events.”

Inverness Ice Centre fan zone

Fortunately, Scotland fans looking for a space in Inverness to gather and enjoy a few drinks will not have to go far.

The Inverness Ice Centre will be hosting the Highland Eurozone, a ticketed event with a capacity of up to 700 people.

There will be a bar, street food vendors and entertainment. And it will also be family-friendly.

Being held indoors also removes the risk of the party being spoiled by traditional Scottish summer weather.

The centre is going ice-free for three months for the second year in a row.

The decision was made to combat a huge spike in energy costs from keeping the ice in place.

The Inverness Ice Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And in the meantime, the space can be used for other events. That will help fund the on-ice activities throughout the rest of the year.

Earlier this year, ice centre CEO Gordon Barron said of the upcoming: “We don’t have the climate to be outside. We decided the best way for it to be successful was what we’re planning to do.

“Early indications are in all the conversations that there should be the demand for it.”

Scotland and Germany will kick off Euro 2024 on June 14 in Munich.

Last week, Highland fans were told that match tickets and flights from Inverness are still available.

Scotland’s second match will be against Switzerland on June 19 in Cologne.

The Tartan Army’s group stages concludes with a match against Hungary on June 23 in Stuttgart.

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.

