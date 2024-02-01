Inverness to host unofficial Euro 2024 fan zone with big screen, bar and street food this summer

Inverness is set to host an unofficial Euro 2024 fan zone this summer.

Inverness Ice Centre will air the group stage matches live from Germany in June on a six-metre wide big screen.

There will be a bar, street food vendors and entertainment at the venue, which will also be suitable for families.

‘Highland Eurozone’ will be ticketed and will be able to hold around 700 people.

Inverness Ice Centre CEO Gordon Barron said: “We don’t have the climate to be outside, we decided the best way for it to be successful was what we’re planning to do.

We’ve been working on it for some time.

“Early indications are in all the conversations that there should be the demand for it.”

The Ice Centre has previously been used for Inverness Strictly and amateur boxing.

Mr Barron added: “It’s a fantastic space to do that in.

“We’ve seen what has happened elsewhere in Glasgow.

“I’ve also been abroad myself and seen what they do there.”

Inverness South Councillor Duncan MacPherson said the fan zone should be a boon for business.

He also said it should attract visitors from throughout the Highlands and internationally.

Recalling a time he went to watch Celtic in Spain, he said: “Loads of people travel without tickets, and we asked them, ‘Why did you come without tickets?’

“They said, ‘Because the fan zone is amazing and the craic is great!'”

Could Inverness have two Euro 2024 fan zones?

Another fan zone is being considered at Falcon Square.

The proposal is being led by Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Chris Kershaw and Inverness BID director Don Lawson.

The Press and Journal has contacted the Eastgate and Inverness BID for comment.

Tickets for the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone can be bought online now.