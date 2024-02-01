Inverness to host unofficial Euro 2024 fan zone with big screen, bar and street food this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness to host unofficial Euro 2024 fan zone with big screen, bar and street food this summer

Inverness Ice Centre is set to be transformed into 'Highland Eurozone'.

By Bailey Moreton
Could St Nicholas Street be used to host a fanzone like this one in Glasgow Green? Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

Inverness is set to host an unofficial Euro 2024 fan zone this summer.

Inverness Ice Centre will air the group stage matches live from Germany in June on a six-metre wide big screen.

There will be a bar, street food vendors and entertainment at the venue, which will also be suitable for families.

‘Highland Eurozone’ will be ticketed and will be able to hold around 700 people.

Inverness Ice Centre CEO Gordon Barron (right) said an indoor venue should be ideal for a Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: Inverness Ice Centre.

Inverness Ice Centre CEO Gordon Barron said: “We don’t have the climate to be outside, we decided the best way for it to be successful was what we’re planning to do.

We’ve been working on it for some time.

“Early indications are in all the conversations that there should be the demand for it.”

The Inverness Ice Centre pictured in 2017. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Ice Centre has previously been used for Inverness Strictly and amateur boxing.

Mr Barron added: “It’s a fantastic space to do that in.

“We’ve seen what has happened elsewhere in Glasgow.

“I’ve also been abroad myself and seen what they do there.”

Inverness South Councillor Duncan MacPherson said the fan zone should be a boon for business.

He also said it should attract visitors from throughout the Highlands and internationally.

Recalling a time he went to watch Celtic in Spain, he said: “Loads of people travel without tickets, and we asked them, ‘Why did you come without tickets?’

“They said, ‘Because the fan zone is amazing and the craic is great!'”

Could Inverness have two Euro 2024 fan zones?

Another fan zone is being considered at Falcon Square.

The proposal is being led by Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Chris Kershaw and Inverness BID director Don Lawson.

The Press and Journal has contacted the Eastgate and Inverness BID for comment.

Tickets for the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone can be bought online now.

Inverness could be set for Euro 2024 fan zone this summer

