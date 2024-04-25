Inverness traffic assessment warns of ‘regular queuing’ if Academy Street changes go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness traffic assessment warns of ‘regular queuing’ if Academy Street changes go ahead

Findings on worst-case scenario show importance of getting fewer cars on Inverness roads in order for the controversial scheme to succeed.

By Stuart Findlay
Major changes to Academy Street look to be on the way. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Major changes to Academy Street look to be on the way. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Some of Inverness’s busiest junctions will become even more congested if major changes to Academy Street go ahead, a consultant has warned.

Highland Council is progressing plans to drastically cut the number of vehicles on one of Inverness’s main thoroughfares.

The goal is make the city centre more welcoming for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

But opponents of the plans have warned that it will severely impact businesses.

The council commissioned consultancy firm WSP to carry out assessments of the potential impact to traffic and the local economy.

And the findings have raised some concerns.

What are the Academy Street traffic assessment findings?

Supporters of the project will point to a couple of positive headlines.

Firstly, the changes will reduce the number of passenger cars on Academy Street to fewer than 2,000 a day.

That was the target figure from the very start.

The assessment also states for both the morning and afternoon peaks: “It is believed that the majority of the network will continue to operate within capacity post the proposed design for Academy Street.”

A map showing the Inverness streets that will be most affected by the changes. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

That sounds like good news – but the use of the word majority suggests that some of the network will be struggling.

And Harbour Road appears to be the place that will be hardest hit.

It will “approach [its] theoretical maximum capacity”, which will lead to “regular queuing during peak periods”.

The Harbour Road and Millburn roundabouts are already operating over-capacity and will be under more pressure.

There is better news at the Shore Street roundabout. It is currently operating at over its capacity but the changes will result in it performing “slightly better” than it is right now.

In the afternoon peak, there will be “short-lived queuing” at Kenneth Street, Castle Street and Culduthel Road.

Traffic findings based on ‘worst-case scenario’

The findings won’t be a surprise to anyone who’s been caught in an Inverness traffic jam lately.

Removing one of the main ways for people to get across the city centre was always bound to cause issues.

But Inverness city leader Ian Brown has stressed that the findings are based on a worst-case scenario.

In that scenario, no car users change their behaviour and seek another mode of transport.

Councillor Ian Brown at a meeting in Inverness Town House with people behind.
Ian Brown says the plans will create a modern, safe Academy Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Simply put, the findings show that there needs to be fewer cars on the road for this project to succeed.

Councillor Brown said: “It was an important exercise to commission independent economic and traffic impact assessments into the proposed design of Academy Street, which we do acknowledge has caused concerns amongst local businesses and residents.

“I would urge everybody to consider that, as a gateway to the Highland capital, Academy Street plays a significant role in welcoming visitors from near and far.

“The proposed design, in conjunction with other flagship projects currently being undertaken such as Inverness Castle, will enhance the city centre and make Inverness a prime destination.”

What about the economic impact assessment?

WSP’s report says that the value-for-money of the scheme is “poor”.

Its benefit-to-cost ratio estimates that for every £1 spent, there will be a return of 51p.

But given that the changes are not being made as part of a money-making scheme, that doesn’t seem particularly surprising.

The Millburn roundabout is already no stranger to gridlock. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The report itself states: “A negative monetised return is not uncommon based on the approved methodology and traditional practices used to assess transport schemes like this which prioritise car travel.

“The fact that the benefit-to-cost ratio does not include non-monetised benefits makes it more likely to result in [this] figure.”

The report found that there would be a wider economic impact, generating between £1.5m and £4m.

The benefits would be driven by additional footfall in the city centre.

What happens next with Academy Street?

The proposed design will now move to a traffic regulation order.

That involves another public consultation that will last between eight and 10 weeks.

Those results will be considered by the Inverness city committee and if agreed, it will be taken forward and the council will apply for funding to begin construction.

That construction is currently pencilled in for the summer of 2025.

However, the picture could change dramatically next week.

An artist’s impression of how Academy Street could look. Image: Highland Council

The owners of the Eastgate Centre have lodged a legal challenge in the Court of Session over the controversial proposals.

They are seeking a judicial review of the council’s decisions.

The case is set for a hearing on May 3 and if the challenge is successful, it could be back to the drawing board for the council’s plans for Inverness city centre regeneration.

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Excitement is building ahead of Euro 2024. Image: DC Thomson
Euro 2024: Plans for Inverness city centre fan zone fall short
The market food hall will host a 'take over' by the Belladrum festival Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Victorian Market: Belladrum brings a flavour of music festival to city food hall
Costa Coffee's location on Inglis Street in Inverness is set to close in July. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson
Inverness city-centre Costa to close
An artist's Impression of the new Charleston Academy. Image: Highland Council
Major Inverness school redevelopment plans to be decided by Highland councillors - but cash…
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Inverness killer's prison stalking trial deserted after blunder by prosecutors
The former care home was devastated by the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Probe launched after derelict Inverness care home devastated by fire
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness drug-driver banned from the roads
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a crank call pervert
Inverness support worker given warning for behaviour whilst working at Cheshire House.
Inverness care worker used transphobic language and mocked disabled service users
Inverness Apprentice Boys of Derry
'I just wanted to say I had experienced it': Apprentice Boys of Derry march through…
3

Conversation