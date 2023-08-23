‘Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme as chamber pledges to press for compensation

Inverness businesses will seek compensation for disruption if the Academy Street regeneration scheme goes ahead.

More shops are also speaking out against the controversial plans ahead of a milestone meeting next week.

The controversial plan aims to stop through traffic to reduce congestion in the city centre.

It is part of a strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier and shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users.

Highland Council’s Inverness area committee will discuss the issue on Monday.

If it is backed by councillors, the authority will move to finalise the design and consult on a Traffic Regulation Order and include economic impact assessments.

If not, work will stop and bollards used to widen pavements will be removed and the road returned to its original width.

For and against the plans

Supporters say the changes will make the city centre more attractive for locals and visitors, and also safer for walkers and wheelers.

But critics fear they could harm city centre businesses and move traffic problems to other areas of the city.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce has been calling for an economic impact study on the scheme.

Chief executive Colin Marr, who says he is working positively with the council, will also be seeking compensation if the plan proceeds.

“If the scheme goes ahead we’ll press for compensation for businesses that are affected during the construction work”, he said.

“And for the businesses to also be fully involved in designing any advertising that is used to offset the damage to their business during construction.

“In most cases that advertising is too generic to be of any use.”

Mr Marr said chamber members are divided on the merits of the proposals.

“Everyone would like Academy Street improvements, but there is a split opinion over whether the current plan is the right one or not.”

A report to the committee says: “The council will continue to discuss with stakeholders and prepare appropriate equalities and economic impact assessments.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The project is in a live design process, and, subject to members agreeing the recommendation next week, officers would look to continue the design process, including consultation and engagement.

“Whilst assessment of economic impact does not form part of the outputs for the design process we are working through with Scottish Government, this will be undertaken as the project progresses, building on the work developed to date.”

Turning a road into a place to visit

Depute leader of Inverness and area, Councillor Chris Balance, said the intention is to turn Academy Street from a road into a place to visit.

“The plans will allow vehicles to access every business in the area for shopping, deliveries, meetings etc. while discouraging through traffic.

“It will improve the public realm, making Academy Street a more attractive place to spend time in, whilst being respectful of the architectural history, identity and importance of Academy Street within Inverness city; and make Academy Street safer and more accessible for active travel users.”

However, two businesses in Church Street are urging customers to help change the plans.

The Panasonic Store says the proposals are “beyond comprehension”.

It says: “These changes, reminiscent of a bygone era, aim to restrict private traffic, a decision that we firmly believe will have a hugely detrimental and immediate negative impact on our store and all of our neighbouring businesses.

“Like most other businesses in the city centre, we support change , we want change, we all want the city centre to do well.

“But bulldozing through these extreme plans without so much as a trial period or any impact assessments simply must not go ahead.

“We implore you, our loyal customers, family and friends to stand alongside us and demand an immediate halt to these plans before it is too late to salvage our city centre.”

‘Don’t kill us’

Miele’s Gelateria also attacked the pans in a social media post headed “Help please before we are pushed out of town and gone”.

It adds: “We, like many others, chose our business where it is because people pass by.

“We’ve worked so hard to help bring our end of Church Street to life.

“Highland Council, we beg you, please don’t kill us now.”

It continues: “We all agree Academy Street needs a refurb and traffic could be curbed a bit, and want more eco-friendly ways of travelling to town.

“However this motion from the Highland Council being pushed through with no ifs or buts is going to make it near impossible to get to us.

“Ludicrous for the local businesses around us to survive this a new struggle we all do not need, not now.

“Covid aftermath, produce price hikes, energy crisis, cost of living crisis to name a few hurdles.”

The proposed changes would mean drivers coming into the city via Chapel Street and Church Street being unable to access Queensgate.

Instead, they would have to turn into Post Office Lane and then left into Academy Street.

Miele’s says Post Office Lane is already regularly blocked with delivery vehicles. They add that drivers could not reach its shop using Academy Street from the Millburn Road end.

It says it will lose customers to out of town shops.

“That means job loses, not just with our company but all the companies around who rely on those customers to pay the wages.

“That means For Let signs above many, many doors in our town centre.

“We are getting zero compensation or rates relief and been told we just have to take the risk.”

