‘Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme as chamber pledges to press for compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme as chamber pledges to press for compensation

Local stores Miele's and Panasonic call on customers to help change the plans as debate on city centre future intensifies.

By John Ross
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling

Inverness businesses will seek compensation for disruption if the Academy Street regeneration scheme goes ahead.

More shops are also speaking out against the controversial plans ahead of a milestone meeting next week.

The controversial plan aims to stop through traffic to reduce congestion in the city centre.

It is part of a strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier and shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users.

Highland Council’s Inverness area committee will discuss the issue on Monday.

If it is backed by councillors, the authority will move to finalise the design and consult on a Traffic Regulation Order and include economic impact assessments.

If not, work will stop and bollards used to widen pavements will be removed and the road returned to its original width.

For and against the plans

Supporters say the changes will make the city centre more attractive for locals and visitors, and also safer for walkers and wheelers.

But critics fear they could harm city centre businesses and move traffic problems to other areas of the city.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce has been calling for an economic impact study on the scheme.

Chief executive Colin Marr, who says he is working positively with the council, will also be seeking compensation if the plan proceeds.

“If the scheme goes ahead we’ll press for compensation for businesses that are affected during the construction work”, he said.

“And for the businesses to also be fully involved in designing any advertising that is used to offset the damage to their business during construction.

“In most cases that advertising is too generic to be of any use.”

Colin Marr says businesses will seek compensation for disruption if the scheme goes ahead

Mr Marr said chamber members are divided on the merits of the proposals.

“Everyone would like Academy Street improvements, but there is a split opinion over whether the current plan is the right one or not.”

A report to the committee says: “The council will continue to discuss with stakeholders and prepare appropriate equalities and economic impact assessments.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The project is in a live design process, and, subject to members agreeing the recommendation next week, officers would look to continue the design process, including consultation and engagement.

“Whilst assessment of economic impact does not form part of the outputs for the design process we are working through with Scottish Government, this will be undertaken as the project progresses, building on the work developed to date.”

Turning a road into a place to visit

Depute leader of Inverness and area, Councillor Chris Balance, said the intention is to turn Academy Street from a road into a place to visit.

“The plans will allow vehicles to access every business in the area for shopping, deliveries, meetings etc. while discouraging through traffic.

“It will improve the public realm, making Academy Street a more attractive place to spend time in, whilst being respectful of the architectural history, identity and importance of Academy Street within Inverness city; and make Academy Street safer and more accessible for active travel users.”

However, two businesses in Church Street are urging customers to help change the plans.

The Panasonic Store says the proposals are “beyond comprehension”.

It says: “These changes, reminiscent of a bygone era, aim to restrict private traffic, a decision that we firmly believe will have a hugely detrimental and immediate negative impact on our store and all of our neighbouring businesses.

“Like most other businesses in the city centre, we support change , we want change, we all want the city centre to do well.

“But bulldozing through these extreme plans without so much as a trial period or any impact assessments simply must not go ahead.

“We implore you, our loyal customers, family and friends to stand alongside us and demand an immediate halt to these plans before it is too late to salvage our city centre.”

‘Don’t kill us’

Miele’s Gelateria also attacked the pans in a social media post headed “Help please before we are pushed out of town and gone”.

It adds: “We, like many others, chose our business where it is because people pass by.

“We’ve worked so hard to help bring our end of Church Street to life.

“Highland Council, we beg you, please don’t kill us now.”

It continues: “We all agree Academy Street needs a refurb and traffic could be curbed a bit, and want more eco-friendly ways of travelling to town.

“However this motion from the Highland Council being pushed through with no ifs or buts is going to make it near impossible to get to us.

“Ludicrous for the local businesses around us to survive this a new struggle we all do not need, not now.

“Covid aftermath, produce price hikes, energy crisis, cost of living crisis to name a few hurdles.”

New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street

The proposed changes would mean drivers coming into the city via Chapel Street and Church Street being unable to access Queensgate.

Instead, they would have to turn into Post Office Lane and then left into Academy Street.

Miele’s says Post Office Lane is already regularly blocked with delivery vehicles. They add that drivers could not reach its shop using Academy Street from the Millburn Road end.

It says it will lose customers to out of town shops.

“That means job loses, not just with our company but all the companies around who rely on those customers to pay the wages.

“That means For Let signs above many, many doors in our town centre.

“We are getting zero compensation or rates relief and been told we just have to take the risk.”

More on Academy Street:

Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan

Academy Street: doubts remains about future of of Inverness centre regeneration plans

Academy Street: Inverness public gets chance to view traffic plans in series of drop-in sessions

For more updates and news from Inverness, join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stuart Lilley broke into churches across the Highlands and Moray Picture shows; Stuart Lilley / Dornoch Cathedral. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who targeted churches in Highland and Moray spared jail
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn Picture shows; Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Christina Cameron) / Jasperimage (crash scene) Date; Unknown
Car crash pensioner cleared of killing elderly pedestrian by careless driving
A city centre pub with a hanging sign that reads "The King's Highway"
Wetherspoons manager used body-worn CCTV to capture attack by drunken customer
The concrete and glass front elevation of Inverness justice centre rises into a grey sky
Man who threatened to rip police officer's heart out was carrying a knife
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan
Red Hot Highland Fling
Crowds could pay £10 a ticket for this year's Red Hot Highland Fling in…
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. The Brent Centre has gained charitable status in Scotland - its first step to opening a centre in Inverness Picture shows; Stock pic for Brent Centre story. Aberdeen. Supplied by Brent Centre Date; Unknown
Much-needed mental health service for young people takes step closer to reality with new…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – toilet sex attackers and a 'dirty beast' caged
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Teen boy hospitalised as man arrested over 'attack' in Inverness city centre

Conversation