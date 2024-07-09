Inverness motor group boss highlights mixed bag for electric vehicles in Highlands

The managing director of motor group Dicksons of Inverness has described demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the Highlands as “mixed”.

Fraser Bryce also revealed why he thinks the market has “crashed” in some parts of the UK.

But as technology moves forward, so too will vehicle reliability, he said.

There are currently “pockets” of strong interest across the north, he added.

Dicksons has four new car dealerships in Inverness, three of which sell EVs – MG, Kia and Nissan.

Mr Bryce said he expected restrictions, such as low emission zones in some city centres to further boost EV sales.

He sees a better future for hybrid cars in more rural areas.

He added: “The highland market for EVs sold is disproportionately high.

“That comes down to the region’s wealth.

“There is a lot of money up here which has come from a lot of different places.

“People relocated here from big cities after Covid and with that brought a bit of extra spending money.

“People also want to protect the beauty of our area and are conscious of looking after the environment.”

He continued: “There are densely populated parts of the UK which are miles ahead of where we are in the market.

“In more rural areas, hybrid is the way forward. I think that is the right market as opposed to completely electric.”

‘Crash’ in EV market

Mr Bryce believes the EV market across the UK is “heavily politically driven” and influenced by environmental targets.

He added: “Anything to do with governments deciding it’s a more environmentally friendly way to travel impacts the market.

“”We have four new car franchises and three of those currently sell EVs.

“Suzuki isn’t quite there yet but they may be next year or the year after.”

EV desirability ‘crash’

Mr Bryce also thinks the higher end price range is playing its part, with vehicles at the motor group’s Kia showroom ranging from around £40,000 up to £76,000.

But he said there had been a “crash” in desirability in some parts of the UK.

This may change under the new Labour government, he added.

Rishi Sunak moved the goalposts

He added: “I think the crash is related to anything which presents a risk, including the energy cost crisis.

“Rishi Sunak also kicked the all-electric dates up the park another few years when he was in government.

“People lost the sense of hurry to do anything about it, as it becomes a problem for down the line.

“The other current issue is electric cars are higher market. The cheapest ones, new, are probably around 30-something thousand pounds and it goes right up into hundreds of thousands

“For younger drivers, they don’t care if it’s diesel, petrol or electric. They just want something which looks nice and is affordable.”

Mr Bryce recently told The Press and Journal Dicksons is poised to double its turnover from four years ago, to £50 million this year.

Some of this growth will inevitable come from EV sales, he said, adding: “I like to make the joke it’s a 40-mile round trip for a haircut up here.

“As technology changes and the range grows, charging becomes a lot easier.

“If you have a driveway now, you’re able to charge your car overnight for a couple of hundred miles for around £12.

“Kia has something coming which can do 250 miles in between each charge, it’s advancing fairly quickly.

“I think generationally we will end up with a mix.

“In city centres it will go to mostly, if not all, electric. The hybrid market suits semi-rural areas more.

“But there will still be a need for diesel and petrol vehicles in the even more rural areas.”

Strong second-hand EV market

The market for new EVs will take its time to come down in price but is already strong for second-hand vehicles, he said.

He added: ” I was offered a batch of Nissan Leafs which were a little over two years old.

“They would’ve been £35,000-£40,000 brand new. We’re able to sell them for £11,500.”

Across its dealerships, Dicksons currently sells nine different new EVs and will soon add seven more to its portfolio.