Police incident closes Kessock Bridge in Inverness

Kessock Bridge in Inverness has been closed due to a police incident.

The road has been closed in both directions since about 7am.

Officers remain at the scene.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the bridge is shut to traffic southbound and northbound.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

An update from Traffic Scotland states: “The A9 at the Kessock Bridge is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

