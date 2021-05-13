Friday, May 14th 2021 Show Links
Vandals rip taps off sink in Aviemore’s public toilets

By Ana Da Silva
May 13, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: May 13, 2021, 11:51 am
The taps inside the women’s public toilets in Aviemore have been ripped off by vandals.

The incident happened on Grampian Road in Aviemore between noon and 7.30pm on Friday, April 23.

Water flooded the toilets’ floor after one of the taps was pulled from the sink fittings.

Other taps had been pushed out of position and food was left inside the toilets which caused a blockage.

Vandals target toilets on islands

The incident is just one in a recent spate of vandalisms in public toilets across the north.

Yesterday, Western Isles Council announced it was closing the loos in Stornoway until further notice after they were repeatedly damaged.

The Perceval Square facilities are now shut, and the council said intimidation of staff, and attempted fire-raising were among the reasons for the decision.

Meanwhile, another women’s public toilets on St Magnus Lane on Orkney was vandalised.

A cubicle door and lock were reportedly damaged.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.