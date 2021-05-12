Staff intimidation and criminal damage causes the closure of Stornoway public toilets

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Public toilets in Stornoway are being closed until further notice after being repeatedly damaged by vandals.

The Western Isles Council has made the decision to close the Perceval Square facilities until further notice.

Intimidation of staff, criminal damage, and “attempted arson” were all cited as the reasons behind the closure.

Councillor Rae Mackenzie, vice-chairman of the communities and housing committee, described the closure as “disappointing news.”

He said: “This is extremely disappointing news but due to continued acts of vandalism, criminal damage, attempted fire raising, intimidation of both staff and members of the public, and general anti-social behaviour, we had no other choice but to close these facilities.

“It is regrettable that these facilities have to be closed, albeit temporarily, and I hope that the police apprehend the vandals.”

Police are investigating the criminal damage, and are urging members of the public to contact them with any information that may assist them with their investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Saturday 1 May, 2021 , officers in Stornoway received a report of damage to the public toilets in Perceval Square, Stornoway, and inquiries are ongoing.”