Coastguard helping with vaccine rollout in Western Isles

The Western Isles coastguard team has been hard at work protecting the community – but not in the usual way.

Rescue teams and duty officers have put down their hard hats and ropes to attend vaccination clinics to ensure the rollout continues smoothly.

The teams have been on duty at clinics in Stornoway, Tarbert, Balivanish and Castlebay.

The teams are also providing a dedicated patient transport service to take people who would otherwise be unable to attend appointments to the clinics.

In Skye and Lochaber, coastguard teams are working closely with the fire service at testing stations to ease any logistical challenges.

Murdo Macauly, coastguard operations area commander, said: “There’s so much community spirit in the Western Isles and it’s important that we do all we can to support the NHS with the successful coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Volunteer coastguard rescue officers have also been assisting with the transportation of completed tests and have been providing additional aid at testing sites.

Mr Macauly added: “We’re proud to be doing whatever we can to help people and the communities in which we serve during this difficult period of time and, as normal, we’re always ready to respond to accidents with our dedicated, 24/7 search and rescue service.

“I would really like to express my thanks and gratitude to all our teams and volunteers for their unwavering commitment to the cause.”

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson praised the effort and said: “We are indebted to our partner agency colleagues, HM Coastguard, who have been an essential part of the team to deliver the vaccination programme in the Western Isles.”

In the Western Isles 19,660 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 13,923 have had their second dose.