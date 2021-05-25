Money and charity tin stolen after Forres Chinese takeaway is broken into

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Money and a charity tin have been stolen from a Chinese takeaway in Forres.

Jade Garden Chinese Takeaway on Fleurs Place was broken into over the weekend.

It is understood that a sum of money was stolen, along with a collection tin for local charity Outfit Moray.

Police are hunting for the culprits and are appealing for information.

The break-in occurred between 10.30pm on Saturday, May 22 and 3pm on Sunday, May 23.

Police are appealing for any information in relation to a housebreaking at Jade Garden Chinese Takeaway in #Forres which occurred between 2230 hours on 22 May and 1500 hours on 23 May. If you have any information, please contact Police quoting CF0118200521. pic.twitter.com/GOblqqzlmp — Moray Police (@MorayPolice) May 25, 2021

In an online statement, Outfit Moray, which runs outdoor activities for young poeple, revealed that their collection tin was stolen during the crime.

It read: “We are hugely disappointed and saddened to hear that the Jade garden chinese takeaway in Forres was broken into last night.

“Not only did the thieves steal a lot of money, but they also took our collection tin.

“As you can imagine, the owners are devastated and feel very guilty that our tin was stolen, but they definitely shouldn’t do, it’s not their fault.”

Jade Garden reopens tonight

Hi Everyone!Just to let you know we will be back open tomorrow. Thank you all for your kinds words and support as always.❤❤❤ Posted by Jade garden chinese takeaway on Monday, May 24, 2021

Jade Garden has been shut since the incident on Sunday but confirmed that they would be reopening on Tuesday.

The family-run business took to social media to urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact police on 101.

They also thanked the local people for their support, adding: “Thank you all for your kind words and support as always.”

If you have any information, you should contact the police on 101 quoting CF0118200521.