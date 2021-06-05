Kayakers receive medical assistance calling for help in Orkney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kayakers have received medical attention after getting into trouble off the coast of Orkney.

The group called for assistance at about 1.15pm today after experiencing difficulty near the Brough of Birsay.

Coastguard teams from Stromness, Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope as well as the Stromness lifeboat were called to provide assistance.

However, the kayakers were able to get back ashore themselves before receiving medical attention.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call about an incident in Orkney where kayakers were in difficulty.

“The kayakers were able to get themselves ashore and were assisted by the Coastguard team, they have since been picked up by the ambulance team for medical assistance.”