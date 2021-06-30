Missing man from Western Isles found safe and well

A man who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 29 has been traced.

Peter Day from Benbecula has been found safe and well.

There were great concerns surrounding his whereabouts as he is described as having health problems and considered to be vulnerable.

The 64-year-old was reported missing after he didn’t arrive home to Berneray when he was expected to.

Police have announced that Mr Day was found safe and well.

They also thanked everyone who shared their appeal for the missing man.