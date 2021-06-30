Wednesday, June 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Missing man from Western Isles found safe and well

By Lauren Robertson
June 30, 2021, 8:08 am Updated: June 30, 2021, 8:16 am
Police.

A man who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 29 has been traced.

Peter Day from Benbecula has been found safe and well.

There were great concerns surrounding his whereabouts as he is described as having health problems and considered to be vulnerable.

The 64-year-old was reported missing after he didn’t arrive home to Berneray when he was expected to.

Police have announced that Mr Day was found safe and well. 

They also thanked everyone who shared their appeal for the missing man.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]