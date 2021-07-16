Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021
News / Islands

Shetland man to cut hair for first time in 27 years in memory of children’s mother

By Chris Cope
July 16, 2021, 11:45 am
At the end of the month George Mansons lengthy hair will finally get cut - all in the aid of charities close to his heart.
A Shetland man has decided to brave the chop for the first in almost 30 years in order to raise funds for a cause close to his heart.

George Manson’s lengthy hair will finally get cut at the end of July – all in the aid of charities close to his heart. The beard, however, will stay on.

The 55-year-old is raising money in memory of Katrina Lockyer, who was the mother of his children, and who he had known for the last 27 years.

She sadly was diagnosed with cancer in July last year and passed away in March.

The money will go towards the Eric Gray Centre, where Katrina had worked for many years, Shetland Link Up, where she had volunteered, Friends of Anchor and the RNLI Aith lifeboat, where George did his first stint of fundraising 27-years-ago.

George, who is from Aith, will undergo the cut in two stages, with one half chopped off in Shetland at the tail end of the month.

The second half will be cut off a week later in Orkney, when the ashes of Katrina will be scattered near Westness, in Rousay, where she grew up.

George explained that growing his hair started off as a fundraiser for the Aith lifeboat.

It is now styled dreadlocks which reach well down his back.

“It was going to be a five year plan until I got it cut off again, then it became a 10 year plan, then we got to 15 years,” he said.

“Then it became ‘I know when the moment is right’ – and the moment now seems right.”

George, who works on a local mussel farm, said the hair can be a bit of a nuisance some days, “but on the whole there’s no real issues with the keeping of it”.

When working on the mussel site, the hair simply disappears inside his boiler suit and there is no problem with his dreadlocks getting in the way, he added.

People can donate to the fundraiser HERE.

