Man attacked with weapon in Elgin attack involving two groups

The 20-year-old was assaulted with a weapon near Trinity Place in Elgin at about 11.40pm last night.

Two groups were involved, and are believed to have been at the town’s McDonald’s in Linkwood Place shortly before the incident.

One group were travelling in a grey Audi A3 and the other in a silver Mercedes.

Sergeant Alex Carle, of the violence and alcohol reduction unit, said: “The 20-year-old victim suffered injuries to his leg and body and was treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before later being released. The injury is understood to have been caused by a weapon.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who captured the incident on dash cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0311 of December 5, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.