A Moray town’s tourist group has received £5,000 to showcase businesses and boost visitor numbers through the winter months.

The Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative ‘s cash boost from the Scotland’s Towns Partnership’s Scotland Loves Local initiative will help create a new website and other schemes designed to aid economic recovery.

This comes as the seaside town continues to be praised for their community efforts to support each other as towns across the region suffer from the pandemic’s financial storm.

Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative chairman David McCubbin highlighted the “importance” of the funding in boosting awareness about local businesses.

Mr McCubbin said: “We have been lucky to secure the £5,000 and promote all the businesses in Cullen.

“The idea is to raise awareness and keep people coming to Cullen even through the winter months when traditionally it is quieter and there are less visitors.

“We are producing a new map which has all the businesses highlighted on it.

“The Cullen Voluntary Group is in the process of finishing a new app which has different walks and information about the town’s heritage.

“So part of the money they will add more content and support package which will help businesses to keep going during this difficult period.”

Encouraging local people to visit

He added: “We are going to get new video footage and pictures to promote Cullen and get more local people coming.

“The important thing is historically we tend to focus on the beach and viaduct and more tourism side of things and never had the money to do more than that which is what the fund is all about.”