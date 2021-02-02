Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifeboat and police assist in early-morning rescue from Moray harbour

by Craig Munro
February 2, 2021, 10:54 am Updated: February 2, 2021, 11:01 am
© DCT MediaBuckie lifeboat. Picture by Gordon Lennox
A man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the water at a Moray harbour.

Police and ambulance were assisted by the Buckie Coastguard Rescue Team at Buckie Harbour, just before 3am.

The man was taken by the ambulance to hospital, where he remains.

Buckie Lifeboat was tasked early this morning at 2:55am to a reported person in the water in Buckie harbour. Buckie…

A police spokeswoman said: “There was a man in the harbour, and we were concerned for his welfare.

“He’s been taken to hospital and he is still in the care of the NHS.

“The lifeboat came as a precaution but weren’t required.”