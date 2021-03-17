Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new cash machine has been installed at Kinloss Barracks to ensure soldiers and residents have access to money.

Until recently, the village’s only free-to-use ATM was located inside the perimeter fence of the Army base meaning it was only accessible to military personnel.

However, when locals learned that cash point was being taken out they requested a new one as part of Link’s community request scheme, which is funded by banks.

We are pleased to announce that the new cash machine is now in operation at The Guardroom. It’s location, outside the… Posted by 39 Engineer Regiment on Friday, March 5, 2021

A new cash machine was installed at the guardhouse at Kinloss Barracks this week with the location chosen to allow access to the military while being near the village primary school.

Nick Quin, Link’s head of financial inclusion, said: “Free access to cash remains vital for communities across the UK.

“We’re delighted to support local residents and our armed forces. This the third machine we’ve installed near a military base and the sixth to go live in Scotland.

“We know more people are using contactless cards, but it doesn’t mean we’ve all stopped using cash.”

Cash machine demand declines during pandemic

Meanwhile, figures published by Link show the number of ATM transactions plunged by 43% during the “coronavirus year”.

The firm said the sharp drop-off compared with the previous 12 months has equated to £37billion less physical cash in people’s pockets.

Link’s director of strategy Graham Mott said: “Broadly speaking, we saw a huge reduction in ATM withdrawals in the first lockdown and even in the summer, when shops and traditional ‘cash heavy’ locations like pubs and restaurants reopened, ATM use went up, but never recovered to where it was this time last year.

“However, it’s also clear that most people haven’t stopped using cash entirely.”