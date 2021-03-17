Sex offender banned from approaching females jailed after speaking to vulnerable woman at bus stop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A persistent sex offender spoke to a vulnerable woman at a bus stop when he was banned by a court order from approaching females of any age.

James Farquhar, from Portgordon in Moray but described as an Inverness prisoner, appeared by video link at Inverness Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual offences prevention order on September 10 last year in the Square, Fochabers.

He also admitted several previous convictions, which included breaches of court orders.

The court was told Farquhar had been convicted of sex offences at Elgin Sheriff Court in 2012, was jailed for 18 months with an extended sentence of similar length.

The 67-year-old was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely.

In July, 2016, Farquhar had a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed on him for five years, prohibiting him from contacting without permission from his monitoring officer women.

It is due to expire in July this year, fiscal depute Alex Swain told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Ms Swain said the woman was in her 40s and had learning difficulties, adding: “She was approached by Farquhar who engaged her in conversation.

“He asked her personal questions and made comments which made her feel uncomfortable.”

Ms Swain told the court the woman was upset and went for help and the police were called.

Defence solicitor advocate Mike Chapman said: “He has a number of similar previous convictions and accepts that a custodial sentence is inevitable. He regret upsetting the woman.”

Jailing Farquhar for 18 months backdated to September 14, 2020, Sheriff Matheson told him: “The fact you continue to breach these orders is a concern to the court.”