Body found in search for missing man Ronald Kemp

A body has been found in the search for missing Lhanbryde man Ronald Kemp.

Police confirmed that a man’s body was discovered in a rural location off of Calcots Road in Elgin last night at about 9.20pm.

The 75-year-old’s family has been informed.

Mr Kemp was last seen with his electric bike in the Kingsmills area of Elgin at 2.20pm on Monday.

Extensive coastguard searches took place yesterday near the River Lossie, before a body was found last night.

The police thanked the public for assisting with the inquiry.