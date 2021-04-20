New health care advisory and action group to launch in Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray residents are invited to join a new advisory and action group to share their views on health care.

NHS Grampian have announced the launch of the Moray Public Empowerment Group (PEG).

This group will give local people the opportunity to have their say on how health care services are provided.

The PEG is open to Moray residents over the age of 16 who have used or support someone who uses local health care services.

An informal launch meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday April 27 at 3.30pm-4.30pm. To register your interest or to find out more about PEG contact gram.involve@nhs.scot.