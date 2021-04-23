Saturday, April 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Buckie crash

By David Walker
April 23, 2021, 4:58 pm Updated: April 23, 2021, 8:00 pm
© SYSTEMPost Thumbnail

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Buckie.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene after the motorbike left Great Western Road.

The man has been taken to Dr Grays where his condition is described as stable.

Emergency services closed off the road for around an hour.

Buckie residents reported seeing a number of police cars and ambulances travelling through the town towards the harbour.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.40pm on Friday, 23 April, we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike on Great Western Road in Buckie.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Dr Grays in Elgin by ambulance where his condition is described as stable.

“The road reopened around 4.45pm.”