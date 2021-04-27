FAI rules burns victim Kyle Stewart died of ‘catastrophic’ cocaine overdose in police custody

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has ruled that there is nothing police could have done to save the life of a Moray burns victim who took a deadly amount of cocaine around the time he was being arrested.
A probe into the death of Kyle Stewart, of Beech Walk in Elgin, was launched after he died while in police custody on November 25, 2019.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe