FAI rules burns victim Kyle Stewart died of ‘catastrophic’ cocaine overdose in police custody

By Ana Da Silva
April 27, 2021, 5:35 pm Updated: April 27, 2021, 8:39 pm
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has ruled that there is nothing police could have done to save the life of a Moray burns victim who took a deadly amount of cocaine around the time he was being arrested.

A probe into the death of Kyle Stewart, of Beech Walk in Elgin, was launched after he died while in police custody on November 25, 2019.

