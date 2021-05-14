Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Elgin Army captain has completed a year of pizza deliveries to frontline health and care workers with military precision.

Terry Twining, who is based at Kinloss Barracks with 39 Engineer Regiment, has not missed a visit to bring cheer to staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belfast-native began making the deliveries in May last year when his wife, who is also in the military, worked briefly at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Pizza deliveries to lift health and care staff spirits

Very quickly the couple realised nightshift and domestic staff were missing out on most of the generous offers of meals and other support bring taken to the Elgin unit in the early months of the pandemic.

So Captain Twining began making the pizza deliveries to the hospital before also including local care homes.

He said: “We actually started off with Chinese takeaways earlier than May but it was very difficult to take orders, so we changed to pizzas in May.

“We realised there was a lot happening for people during the day but not much for those working in the evening, which didn’t seem right.

“The NHS has been doing so much for us, I just wanted to make sure they got something back for it.

“Organising a few pizzas every week is nothing for me but you can tell it means something to them.”

Kinloss Army troops part of national effort

As well as delivering pizzas, Captain Twining has also been helping the coronavirus response across the country in his role with the Army.

Kinloss-based 39 Engineer Regiment has been running mass testing efforts, most notably in Liverpool last year, but also across the whole of Scotland.

Captain Twining has been helping to coordinate the massive logistical operation from the Moray base.

However, he has also been lifting spirits in his own Elgin community by running treasure hunts for local youngsters to help them exercise safely outside during lockdown.

His efforts during the last year have led to praise from the regiment’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Stuart.

Captain Twining added: “I always try to do something wherever I am posted.

“We move around so whenever it comes time to leave I like to be able to say I have done something for the place where I have lived.”