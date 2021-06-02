Man in court for second time over disturbance at Elgin shopping centre

A man has appeared in court for the second time facing charges in connection with a disturbance at a north-east shopping centre.
Liam Forsyth appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in relation to an incident at the St Giles Centre in Elgin on May 23.
Emergency services were called to the incident at the St Giles Centre at about 7pm.
Police and the ambulance service were spotted on-scene, with numerous emergency service vehicles at the entrance to St Giles car park.
Forsyth previously appeared in court last week over the matter.
The 28-year-old, whose general address was given as Elgin, is charged with having a blade in a public place.
