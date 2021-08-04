Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Plan for 48 affordable houses in Forres rejected after councillors raise road safety concerns

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Forres High Street. Picture by Jason Hedges
Forres High Street. Picture by Jason Hedges

A proposal for 48 affordable homes at a site in Forres described as an eyesore has been refused.

St Machar Properties lodged a planning application for 19 flats and 29 houses at Caroline Street in the town with Moray Council.

But at a meeting of the planning and regulatory services committee members rejected the proposal by six votes to four, against officer recommendation to approve.

There were two abstentions.

The lack of a children’s play area within the scheme, a shortfall of eight parking spaces and road safety issues caused some councillors concern.

‘I just feel it needs to be safer’

The committee was advised there was a playground on Bogton Road about 1200ft away, however there was a 60ft section of the route with no footpath and no scope to install one.

Chairman Aaron McLean, SNP councillor for Forres, put forward a motion to approve the development.

He said: “For me, these are acceptable departures, this has been a derelict site for the last 18 years and it’s very overgrown.

“But this is about affordable housing and it doesn’t necessarily mean families.

“There are one bed flats much needed throughout Moray and Forres as well and it is very accessible with bus stops and train station very close .”

Fochabers Lhanbryde Conservative councillor Marc Macrae backed the motion.

He said: “Moray is very much a developing place and we need to encourage people to move here, and it can help people get onto the property ladder.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Sonya Warren, SNP councillor for Buckie, felt she could not support the departures from the development plan.

The proposed site is close to Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park.

She said: “I understand the need for a development here and how good it would be to see affordable housing, I just feel it needs to be safer.

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re looking at a proposal just so it fits into that space.”

Elgin North Conservative councillor Frank Brown called the area an “eyesore” and the application “unacceptable”.

The site once housed a Tesco, gas works and slaughter house and is bordered to the north by Mosset Park, the home of Forres Mechanics Football Club.

