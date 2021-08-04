Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Rothes hoping to honour Garry Davies in the North of Scotland Cup

By Callum Law
August 4, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 8:46 am
Ross Jack is hoping Rothes can progress in the North of Scotland Cup
Rothes manager Ross Jack hopes they can honour the memory of Garry Davies by progressing in the North of Scotland Cup.

The Speysiders meet Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park this evening in the first round.

It has been a difficult period for Rothes following the death of Mr Davies, the club secretary, last week.

Jack said: “It’s been a very tough week or so for everyone at the club, it’s very sad to have lost Garry.

“But I know Garry would have wanted us to push on. We’ll do everything we can to be respectful while also trying to get through to the next round.

“Garry was an avid Rothes supporter and would have wanted us to get through to the next round.

“He was great with me during my time at the club and was very supportive.

Rothes secretary Garry Davies, who died last week

“When it came to all the administrative work he did for the club he was outstanding so we owe it to Garry to do the best we can.

“If it wasn’t for Garry and a number of others Rothes wouldn’t still be existing.

“It’s been well-documented that Garry was part of the team that made sure the club survived, that was how much it meant to him.

“The players understand that and we all know how much it meant to him.

“We’ve got to move forward on the pitch and this is a massive game for us and we won’t be taking Forres lightly.

“The players have had a taste of success by winning the League Cup and we want to go as far as we can in this competition.”

Can-Cans looking for kickstart

Meanwhile, Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley is hoping a positive result could kickstart their season.

The Can-Cans drew with Wick Academy on the opening day of the Breedon Highland League season before losing 4-1 to Formartine United on Saturday.

Rowley said: “We had a disappointing result on Saturday, but things can turnaround pretty quickly.

“Confidence can be an important factor as well so a win would certainly help with that and help us push on so hopefully we can get that win.

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley

“But we realise that the task in front of us is far from easy against a very good Rothes side.

“Cups are something we want to progress in and it’s the same for all the clubs, they’re hugely important.”

Forres are missing Stuart Soane, Dale Wood, Ross MacPherson, Gordon MacNab, Joe Gauld and Craig Dorrat. Rothes have a full squad avaiable.

