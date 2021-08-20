Moray Council poised to offer support to Afghanistan refugees

Moray Council’s administration has confirmed it will be backing an offer of places in the region for Afghanistan refugees.

A working group of officials has already been formed to investigate housing options while putting in place care and children’s services.

The UK has agreed to offer safety to up to 20,000 refugees but it is up to individual local authorities whether they provide places.

Moray Council’s SNP administration has now confirmed it will take part with “broad support” from other members.

‘There is no time to waste’

Scenes of people trying to flee Afghanistan amid the return of the Taliban have shocked communities across the world.

It is feared the exodus could lead to a humanitarian crisis due to them leaving with little more than the clothes they are wearing.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter described the scenes from Afghanistan as “deeply distressing”.

He said: “A support plan is being pulled together for the council to make a formal decision on offering places.

“We will back an offer of places and I believe there is majority support for that. I hope that will become unanimous support.

“We must stand ready to offer support and work with other councils to ensure that refugees can be offered resettlement places throughout Scotland and the UK as quickly as we can practically do that.

“There is no time to waste.”

‘It is the right thing to do’

Like other parts of Scotland, Moray has a track-record of welcoming refugees seeking safety.

During the 1990s it provided homes for those fleeing war-torn Bosnia.

And during the last decade it provided support to Syrians.

The UK Government has said it is trying to increase the speed of its Afghanistan evacuation.

Council convener Shona Morrison said: “Moray has welcomed and supported refugees, whether through public organisations like the council and NHS or support from community volunteers, charities or just simply by being good friends and neighbours for people arriving.

“Many folk are again coming forward expressing their willingness to continue providing that support for Afghans.

“It is the right thing to do and I hope that will be the unanimous position of the council.”

‘Peace needs to be worked for’