Moray community steps up efforts for Archiestown playing fields transformation

A Moray community has stepped up efforts to transform Archiestown playing fields into a multi-purpose outdoor space.

The Archiestown Village Council is working on calculating the project’s costs and attracting funders to make it a reality.

This comes as the group has drawn up detailed plans after a public consultation.

Plans for Archiestown playing fields

The village council previously revealed the plans which include a community garden, new play equipment and a maze with wildlife sculptures.

The vision was ignited by villagers increasingly walking around Archiestown and using the playing fields during lockdown.

The Moray village founded in 1760 by Sir Archibald Grant of Monymusk has long been a vibrant place to live.

Archiestown Village Council chairman Angus Holmes has hailed the community support with the project.

He said: “We have a lot of community buy-in and 65 people directly involved.

“We put a survey out and received 191 responses which is a good level of engagement.

“The real challenge is that as many ideas as possible are put into the project.”

‘We are all doing all that work as a village’

He added: “We have developed a high-level plan.

“We are speaking to some local foundations about funding.

“We are trying to get detailed costs totalled up to fill in funding applications.

“And we are all doing all that work as a village.”

Villagers have started to establish some of the nature area by letting flowers grow naturally all summer.

While some workers from Macallan distillery have been helping clean up existing play equipment.

