A Moray community wants to turn rough ground into a community garden in efforts to bring Portgordon together.

Lennox Community Council has applied for permission to transform ground to the east of the harbour into a inclusive community growing space.

This comes as Crown Estate Scotland has agreed to let the community use the land.

The idea was sparked by a surge of green fingered villagers trading gardening tips and tricks in a WhatsApp group to keep their gardens in tip top condition.

Last summer, Portgordon Community Harbour Group received £38,600 from the Highlands and Islands Enterprise which has gone towards major efforts to breath new life into the village which includes the garden.

The site earmarked for the garden was previously approved for a new village hall which was not built.

Hopes community garden can be “catalyst” in bringing villagers together

Community council secretary Johanna Summers believes the garden can act as a “catalyst” to bring villagers closer together.

Mrs Summers said: “We have submitted the planning application under the Lennox Community Council on behalf of the community as it is a grassroots project.

“There will be raised beds, plants, wheelchair access and nice seating as Buckie Men’s Shed through Portgordon Community Church pastor Willie Aitken have agreed to make the benches.

“Last spring we set up a WhatsApp group for like minded gardeners and people keen to get into gardening to share tips, spare compost and seeds as garden centres were closed.

“I believe the community garden will be catalyst for young people to come down here to learn about gardening and for old people to enjoy once it grows.”

She added: “We have already cleared part of the area and are waiting for polytunnels, compost and plants.

“These item we have ordered after using some of the grant funding the Portgordon Community Harbour Group had received from HIE last summer.

“The community garden can be a force for good.”

Architects NB Planning And Architecture added the community garden would be a “beneficial space” for everyone in the local community.

Members of the public can comment on the plans and lodge objections or letters of support by emailing comments.planning@moray.gov.uk